Google loses first appeal of US $ 9.5bn EU fines

(Bloomberg) – Google lost its appeal regarding an antitrust fine of 2.4 billion euros ($ 2.8 billion) for allegedly thwarting smaller shopping search services, in the first of a trilogy of legal battles in European Union courts over cases that set the course for the EU’s campaign to stop Silicon Valley.

America’s Search Giant violated the competition rules and it was worth the penalty imposed by the European Commission in 2017, the General Court of the EU in Luxembourg ruled on Wednesday. The judges supported the EU’s conclusion that Google shouldn’t favor its own service, a problem that has sparked complaints against other tech giants.

A company’s actions to make its own services more prominent “involve a certain form of abnormality,” the court said. “A general search engine is infrastructure”, he said, countering the view that Google is free to act as it wishes on its own website.

Google’s fine imposed by the commission, the largest so far, was the first of a trio of decisions that form the centerpiece of EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager’s bid to curb the growing dominance of big companies. technology companies. She fined the Alphabet Inc. unit about $ 9.5 billion in total and is still investigating the company’s alleged dominance over digital advertising.

Google will review the ruling in depth, it said in an emailed statement. He insisted that he has fully complied with the EU order since 2017.

“Our approach has worked successfully for more than three years, generating billions of clicks for more than 700 price comparison services,” he said.

While the regulator was widely vindicated in the ruling, the judges found that the commission had failed to prove that Google had damaged the general search market, ruling out the EU’s finding of a violation.

Continue reading the story

That leaves the decision directed solely to the purchase search service.

Crusade

Wednesday’s ruling Strengthens the EU’s Crusade Against the Powers of Tech Giants which has encouraged other global antitrust regulators, including the US Specifically, draft EU rules in the works may also hold back companies favoring their own services.

The result could also lead Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc. and Meta Platforms Inc.’s Facebook to reassess how hard they will fight the EU in the current investigations.

The ruling may also help smaller firms to ask millions of dollars for injurys in domestic courts over allegations that Google harmed its fledgling businesses.

Along with the fine, in 2017 Google was ordered to do changes to the way it displays shopping search results that could help rivals get some of the valuable ad space on search pages.

Smaller search services have complained that the EU never pushed Google to go far enough to help them attract enough visitors.

EU officials argued that they can only create the conditions for companies to compete.

The case is: T-612/17, Google and Alphabet vs. Commission.

Original Note: Google Loses First Round of Fight Against $ 9.5 Billion EU Fines

© 2021 Bloomberg LP

IT MAY INTEREST YOU

(VIDEO) The power of the world’s most influential tech giants