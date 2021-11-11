Goodbye Kanye West! Kim Kardashian has a crush on Pete Davidson and is serious

Everything seems to indicate that relationship Come in Kim kardashian and Pete davidson goes beyond mere rumors, since the socialite has fallen before the charms of the comedian.

Is Kim Kardashian in love with Pete Davidson?

The portal Us Weekly obtained a statement from a source close to the star from ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashian‘in which it reveals that it is is falling in love from Pete davidson.

“He makes her feel good and she’s excited to see what happens,” said the source, adding that the circle close to Kim is happy to see you have fun and be free in the midst of your divorce from Kanye west.

The love story between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

It all started when Kim kardashian attended the program as a guest ‘Saturday night Live‘where do you participate? Pete davidson and next to the one who recorded a sketch where they kissed.

Later they were captured with a group of friends in an amusement park located in California, setting off a wave of rumors about a possible courtship.

Some media have reported that although the two have known each other for a long time, they clicked during the time they shared on the television show and even had a date after their participation.