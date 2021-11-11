Goodbye Hollywood goodbye

One of the most tense, violent and, yes, also funniest moments of the filming of Chinatown (1974), the masterpiece neo-noir from Roman polanski, took place when Jack Nicholson, watching the final of a basketball game with his favorite team, the Los Angeles Lakers, repeatedly refused to come to the scene at the director’s call… Finally, an irate Polanski smashed the star’s television with blows of a broom and both got into a shouting match, during which part of their clothes were ripped off. Nicholson, his suit destroyed, left the set insulting the “little Pole” and got into his car, while Polanski followed him and got into his. Then began a chase worthy of the movie they were shooting, which ended when the two cars were at the same height with the windows down, the director and the actor glared at each other and … they started to laugh out loud. Shortly afterwards they had parked and were chatting amiably, cracking up at the thought that the rest of the team must be terrified, believing that they had killed each other or that, at the very least, Chinatown it had ended shortly after filming began. That was the way it was then. And so the Hollywood journalist and historian tells them Sam wasson in his splendid book The big goodbye. Chinatown and the twilight of old Hollywood, recently published in our country by Es Pop Ediciones.

Under the cover of the melancholic Raymond Chandler, an English writer who would become a chronicler of the most American of cities, Los Angeles, and a cornerstone, along with Hammett, James M. Cain, Ross Macdonald and a handful more, of the American style of criminal literature par excellence: the modern crime novel (then known as hard boiled), The big goodbye narrates with hair and signals the entire creative process of a film that, in turn, also found its source of inspiration in the stories of detective Philip Marlowe created by Chandler, taking them, however, to an extreme degree of cynicism and disenchantment. Indeed, Chinatown, whose original screenplay would win an Oscar to its author, the then young talent Robert Towne, reprized the archetypal character of the “private detective” as a knight without a sword, exemplified by Marlowe, preceded by the cynical Sam Spade of Hammett, followed by the more Macdonald’s sensitive Lew Archer and taken to the topic, to the limit of self-parody, although not lacking in charm, by Spillane’s Mike Hammer, to reify him in a character that, inserted in the same geographical and chronological space as the Chandler’s detective, he actually embodied the disenchanted, paranoid, and acidly critical sensibilities of post-Vietnam America, Watergate, Altamont, and Manson.

Filming of ‘Chinatown’

A bleak panorama, reflected like in a mirror in the tragic adventures of Jack Gittes, whose attempts both to expose a nationwide political, economic and social corruption scandal (the Los Angeles Water War), and By helping the heroine escape her past of abuse and cruel fate, they are totally ineffective and completely useless. Almost, almost like the New Hollywood effort of the 70s would end up being diluted in the emergence of a new entertainment industry, in the hands of great executives and multinational companies, which, two or three years after the premiere of Chinatown, would have almost completely wiped out the attempts of characters like Mike Nichols, Warren Beatty, Francis Ford Coppola, Robert Altman, Jack Nicholson, Alan J. Pakula, Paul Schrader, Peter Bogdanovich, Sidney Pollack or Sam Peckinpah, to name a few, from turn American cinema into a mature and relevant art form.

In fact, through the personal adventures of its three main protagonists, Roman Polanski, Robert Towne and Robert Evans, The big goodbye serves Sam Wasson to reoffend on the territory so incisively mapped by Peter Biskind in Easy going bikers, wild bulls (Anagram) or by John Baxter in his unauthorized biography of Steven Spielberg (T&B): the death not of Old Hollywood, but of that unique, daring and fascinating experiment that was the New Hollywood, which between 1968 and 1974, under the influence of the New European Cinemas, tried and succeeded in merging classic American genre cinema with the formal, narrative and moral risk of auteur cinema, thus achieving unmatched achievements. Let’s just see what they were, the same year 1974 in which it was released Chinatown, some of her travel companions: The Godfather II (which snatched almost every Oscars from Polanski’s movie, by the way) and The conversation, both by Coppola, Murder on the Orient Express by Sidney Lumet, A woman under the influence by Cassavettes, The Phantom of Paradise from De Palma, The player by Karel Reisz, Fighting cocks from Monte Hellman, Alicia no longer lives here from Scorsese, Yakuza by Pollack, Lenny by Bob Fosse, Crazy evasion from Spielberg, Young Frankenstein by Mel Brooks, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre by Tobe Hooper… And we could go on for a while. No wonder The big goodbye let it be a book as melancholic and twilight as the very film it deals with.

Polanski enjoys settling scores with Nicholson in ‘Chinatown’

The Hollywood of Chinatown, freed from the servility to which he had been subjected for decades by the Hays Code and the “black lists”, still unaware of the new slavery to the industry of the merchandising, video games and the home theater that would arrive with the 80, vHe lived an interregnum of freedom unprecedented in his history, and Wasson collects it in his book as passionately and passionately as if from a thriller it will be. Its protagonists fight not only against the outdated remnants of the old system of big studios, but also with the threatening shadows of the future (the success of the “disaster cinema” heralds the next years of unpretentious spectacle) and, in a very chandlerian, with their own personal ghosts: Sharon Tate’s death, her childhood in the ghetto and his attraction to young girls in the case of Polanski; alcohol, an unhappy marriage, and cocaine in Towne’s; the addiction to success, work and power in Evans. But at the same time, it is also one of those stories of friendship in difficult times, of genuine camaraderie and clash of creative galaxies that define the true magic of cinema. Screenwriters, producers, directors, but also production and costume designers (the Sylberts), composers (Jerry Goldsmith), photographers (John A. Alonzo), editors (Sam O’Steen) and, of course, stars (Jack Nicholson, Faye Dunaway, John Huston…), touched by divine grace and working in a troubled and happy way to achieve a true jewel of the Seventh Art. When that made any sense.

And it is not that the shooting, as Wasson well reflects, was a rose garden. Tensions between Polanski, a born perfectionist, and his stars, not just his good friend Nicholson, with whom everything was settled with a couple of drinks, but with the temperamental Faye Dunaway or the jealous Robert Towne of his script. The firing of the first hired cinematographer and the composer of the original musical soundtrack, the latter almost behind the director’s own back. Shots shot a thousand times to get the ideal shot (including Polanski’s sadistic enjoyment of slicing his colleague Jack’s nose or Nicholson’s slaps of Faye Dunaway, which she wanted to be totally authentic … and painful), last minute changes , fights on and off set, delays … In short, nothing really very different from what has always characterized the true genius behind the best films. Murnau made the great Fritz Arno Wagner climb mountains with his camera on his back, who was on the verge of falling into the void on more than one occasion, in order to achieve the greatest pictorial realism for his Nosferatu. Tarkovsky had all the yellow flowers removed one by one from an immense field, which bothered him, to achieve the right tone of desolation that he demanded in Stalker. Kubrick delayed filming for weeks The glow to completely rebuild the Overlook Hotel setting, burned to ashes almost at the start of filming. Hitchcock had his star thrown at Birds, Tippi Heddren, living, dead and mechanical birds, with such intensity that he achieved from her authentic screams and expressions of panic and pain, causing her to suffer a fit of hysteria (and almost lose an eye). Polanski would do a very similar thing, throwing Mia Farrow into New York rush hour traffic to shoot a harrowing scene from The seed of the devil… Possibly all of them today would be trapped in lawsuits and lawsuits for human and animal abuse, harassment and mistreatment, if they had dared to faithfully follow their cinematic artistic instinct. Probably not, because today they could have done everything digitally, in a harmless and painless way. That’s good, right?

If the New Hollywood died buried under mountains of cocaine, but also in dollars destined for banal blockbusters, uncontrolled special effects, millionaire contracts for fashion actors and licenses for toys, hamburgers and video games, Hollywood of the 21st century, resurrecting the specters of the Hays Code and the Black List in new guises, is finishing the job with a true humanitarian spirit and post-human and speciesist sensitivity. In a New Normal where, real anecdote, watch out, when contemplating the epic final battle of the Ran by Akira Kurosawa, the only thing that film students worry about is if the horses were mistreated, there is no doubt that we will all be better people, surely we will. But we will hardly ever see movies like Chinatown, made of real flesh and blood, not digital bytes. The big goodbye by Sam Wasson is, in short, a reminder of when cinema was so important as to risk everything to get a good movie. Today it would be better if we dedicate ourselves to chocolate and cuckoo clocks.

