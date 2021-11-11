Get these 3 free Xbox games

On many occasions, Microsoft tends to replace Gold games in other countries with completely different titles that can be purchased by any user with an active Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. At the same time, those of Redmond also offer their users free Xbox games with Gold for no apparent reason in different stores in other countries.

Although, this time and for a limited time, from SomosXbox we inform you that you can get 3 free games for Xbox. On the one hand we have Stacking, which is available for download through the Japan Store. We also have free Inops on the US Microsoft Store. And finally, we have again Dark void free, but this time in the Israel Store.

Download Stacking for free on Xbox

Play as Charlie Blackmore, the world’s smallest Russian stacking doll, and embark on an adventure to rescue Charlie’s family from the infamous industrialist known only as the “Baron.” This imaginative third-person puzzle adventure game takes you on a journey from a bustling royal train station to a high-flying zeppelin as you collect unique dolls and combo stacking sets to display in Charlie’s secret hideout, where you chronicle your adventures. .

Download Inops for free on Xbox

Explore the shadowy mine, twisting jungle, and the alien Elect City, but watch out for the dangers that lurk. Escape traps, solve puzzles and dodge enemies using Inops’ ability to split up into many little creatures or unite into one big Inop whenever you want. Use the environment to your advantage using unique and intractable components while guiding the Inops simultaneously. Get to the end of each level and save as many Inops as you can to avoid feeling lonely.

Download Dark Void for free on Xbox

Jump into “The Void” … A sinister parallel world of hostile aliens, powerful weapons and deep mystery …. Dark Void’s unique combination of aerial fights and surface combat offers a dynamic new gaming experience. Feel the invisible transition between flight and fight in this epic Capcom adventure.