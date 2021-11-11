Gerardo Esquivel returns to vote against the rate hike of Banxico – El Financiero

He did it again: Deputy Governor Gerardo Esquivel I vote again in favor of the interest rate of Banco de México (Banxico) remaining unchanged.

However, the rest of the Governing Board – Governor Alejandro Díaz de León, and Deputy Governors Galia Borja Gómez, Irene Espinosa Cantellano and Jonathan Heath – gave their vote to raise the benchmark by 25 basis points.

With this, the rate of the Bank of Mexico stayed at 5 percent, a level he was not at since August 2020.

This is the fourth time in a row Lieutenant Governor Esquivel has voted against raising the rate. On the first two occasions he had the ‘backing’ of Galia Borja, the most recent member of the Governing Board. However, at the monetary policy meetings in September and this November, Borja supported the upward cycle of the institution.

Why did Banxico raise the rate (again)?

In its statement, the institution explained that although it maintains its view that inflation shocks are transitory, its forecast for the future is uncertain.

“The horizon in which they could affect it is uncertain, they have impacted a wide type of products and their magnitude has been considerable, increasing risks to price formation and inflation expectations ”, added Banxico.

In fact, the institution raised its forecast regarding inflation, considering that it will end up being located by 6.8 percent, 60 basis points more than your previous estimate.

In October, the index stood at a level of 6.24 percent at an annual rate during October, its highest level since December 2017, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi).

The increase in food and energy prices exerted pressure.

Likewise, this level exceeded the 6 percent observed in September and was above the 6.16 percent forecast estimated by analysts consulted by Bloomberg.

With information from Fátima Chávez