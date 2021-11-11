George Clooney rules out a future in politics

The actor George Clooney He has once again smashed the rumors that, for several years now, suggest that in the not too distant future he could run for a position of importance in US politics.

It is true that the actor – father of two children with his wife Amal Alamuddin– has a great concern for public affairs and has been seamlessly committed to some of the most important social causes, but that does not mean that his political will and ethical values ​​have to necessarily lead to a demanding and even devastating electoral race. “No, I would not, because I want to live a happy life,” said the Hollywood star bluntly as he passed through the show. Andrew Marr, a space for interviews and political debates that is broadcast every Sunday in the BBC.

The one who was considered the great gold bachelor of Hollywood until just five years ago he is already reflecting – and even trying to plan – the next 20 years of his life, during which he will undoubtedly gradually reduce his work rate to fully enjoy his two twins, Ella and Alexander, who have already four years. Likewise, the artist wants to lead a more relaxed existence to have a great quality of life when he reaches 80.

“I want to use my time as much as I can while I am healthy, playing basketball and doing all the things that I love. I recently turned 60 and both my wife and I are in a busy period. In 20 years I will be a man of 80, and that is a real number. No matter how much you train and what you eat, you will still be 80. So I said we have to make sure we enjoy and make the best of these years, ”George said.

