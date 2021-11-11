George Clooney celebrates 60 years in the middle of negotiations for the purchase of a large estate in France

Related news

George Clooney celebrates his 60th birthday this Thursday. The actor, who has positioned himself on the list of the sexiest in Hollywood on several occasions, reaches a new decade surrounded by his family – his wife Amal (43) and his twins, Alexander (3) and She (3) – and in the middle of negotiations to expand your exclusive real estate heritage.

According to the local media, the interpreter is one of the candidates to buy a historic land located in South of France, known as Domaine de Canadel, which is an hour’s drive from Saint-Tropez. Specifically, in a medieval commune called Brignoles. The farm is also about 200 meters from a luxurious complex in Correns, owned by Brad Pitt (57), who has shared the screen with George Clooney and has become one of his friends.

The main house stands out for its rural aesthetics.

Gtres

Although the purchase remains unconfirmed, the mayor of the area, Didier Brémond, told the France Bleu radio chain that George Clooney and his family would be looking for “peace and rest” in this picturesque region. The land is currently owned by an Australian couple who may also be negotiating with a local investor.

The farm is matter has 171 hectares and it’s on sale for almost eight million euros. In its land includes a swimming pool, tennis court, a 10-hectare vineyard and an olive grove. The main house dates from the 18th century and stands out for its rural aesthetic. It has three floors that are striking for their spaciousness and finishes. According to the American media, it was renovated in the 1990s by the architect Bruno Lafourcade. The house is covered by vines and its facade shows different blue blinds that highlight its country decoration. Inside it has several rooms, a large living room, a huge kitchen, a library and rooms to enjoy with the family.

Aerial view of the terrain.

Gtres

The impressive mansion is surrounded by perfectly manicured gardens, with large trees and a natural environment that not only provides a feeling of calm and well-being, but also provides privacy. The land also includes a smaller house, usually designed for a caretaker of the property.

George Clooney took an interest in this impressive estate shortly after he confessed that “not excited” to celebrate a new decade. Even so, he is grateful to be surrounded by his wife and children, in whom he tries to instill his commitment to social causes.

The farm has vineyards and olive groves.

Gtres

Real estate heritage

Both George Clooney and Amal have houses in various parts of the world. Hence, his negotiations to acquire a new farm in the south of France are not strange.

His best-known home is the 15-room villa that is located in the vicinity of the Lake Como from Italy, which it acquired in 2002 for $ 30 million. In addition, the couple have a six-bedroom mansion in Studio City, California, which the actor bought in 1995 for $ 2.2 million at the height of his fame. Also, a $ 7 million mansion in Berkshire, England; a apartment in New York City, among others. In accordance with Celebrity networth, the portal specialized in the fortune of celebrities, in total, George Clooney has around 100 million dollars (83 million euros) in real estate.

