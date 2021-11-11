George Clooney asks to stop publishing photos of his children in an open letter to the press

George Clooney can’t take it anymore. In an open letter to the press, but especially dedicated to the Daily Mail, he asked the media to stop publishing photos showing the faces of his children. This has happened just after that newspaper shared an article with images in which one of them could be seen. Clooney has insisted that although he is a public figure, children are not. In addition, his wife works chasing terrorists, so these types of posts could pose a great danger to them.

In the letter, the protagonist of ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ said: “We have just seen in your publication photos of Billie Lourd, aged one and a half, and who have subsequently withdrawn them. We want to ask you to stop showing the faces of our children in your publications. I am a public figure and accept often intrusive photos as part of the price to pay for doing my job. Our children have not made that commitment. The nature of my wife’s work leads her to confront terrorist groups and bring them to trial, and we take every possible precaution to keep our family safe. We cannot protect our children if any publication puts their faces on its cover. We have never sold a photo of our children, we are not on social media and we never post photos because doing so would put their lives in danger. This is not a paranoid danger, but real world problems, with real world consequences. We hope you agree that the need for publicity is no greater than the need to prevent innocent children from being attacked. “.

Something similar happened a few months ago with Blake Lively. The Australian edition of the Daily Mail published some photos taken by paparazzi in which he appeared walking with his children. The protagonist of ‘Gossip Girl’ claimed that they were also harassed by a photographer all day. Although they deleted them, other accounts echoed the images.

Together again

Clooney recently announced that he will be reuniting with Brad Pitt, who we saw him work with on the ‘Ocean’s’ films and on the Coen brothers” Burn After Reading ‘. This time, they will star in a thriller directed by Jon Watts (Spider-Man: No Way Home ‘).

What’s more, among his next projects he will also meet again with Julia Roberts, who also participated in the saga about scammers. On this occasion, it will be with the movie ‘Ticket to Paradise’.