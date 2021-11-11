Galloping inflation: Banxico raises interest rate to 5%

With a majority of four voting in favor and only one against, the Banxico Governing Board approved raising the overnight interbank interest rate to 5%, effective November 12.

The technical minutes issued by Banxico indicate that “the global inflation continued to rise, pressured by bottlenecks in production ”, while the economic recovery is uneven across countries due to the impact of the pandemic.

“It is considered that crashes that have affected inflation are mainly transitory, ”says Banxico, but inflation is well above their target of 3% for 2021.

In favor of raise the rate 25 points The basis for remaining at 5% were the Governor of Banxico, Alejandro Díaz de León Carrillo; as well as Galia Borja Gómez, Irene Espinosa Cantellano and Jonathan Heath.

Only Gerardo Esquivel was against it, who was in favor of leaving it at 4.75%.

Inflation in Mexico is growing at a galloping rate. The Inegi announced at the start of this week that it has already reached the 6.24% per annum for this 2021, even higher than what they recently expected.

Mexico was mainly affected in October by the global energy problem, as LP gas and the electricity tariff shot up during the month and accelerated inflation.

The United States and other countries also face high inflation figures.