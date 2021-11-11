From a hippy childhood to dying after taking his addiction to the limit

River phoenix born in Madras, Oregon, United States, on August 23, 1970, and died in convulsions at the door of The Viper Room, California, October 31, 1993.

His short life 23 yearsIt was enough to live a nomadic childhood, become part of a religious sect and become a rising star who, however, could never fully show off.

River Phoenix, a hippy childhood and a religious sect

When River was only three years old, in 1973, his parents joined a religious sect called Children of God -Children of God-, in which they participated as missionaries until the group began to degenerate, led by David berg.

The scandal came after the discovery of a cult practice known as Flirty fishing, a covert form of child prostitution that sought to attract wealthy disciples through sex.

After this, the family, which already had four children, dissociated themselves from the sect and moved to Micanopy, Florida, where River’s mother’s parents lived.





In 1979 they officially changed the surname to Phoenix -phoenix-, as a metaphor for being reborn from their own ashes and starting a new beginning. They also adopted veganism as a diet and lifestyle, which would later give River the nickname of “Vegan James Dean”.

Rising star since childhood

At that time, it was financially tough for Phoenix, the kids became street performers, winning over audiences with River and Rain singing at talent shows and fairs.

They finally decided to move to The Angels, where the matriarch got a job for NBC. The woman took the opportunity for an agent, Iris Burton, sign up your kids to get them jobs on television. Burton quickly got River into the musical television series Seven Brides for Seven Brothers.

The young man chained job after job, ascending to roles of importance. The turning point at which his decline began, it is suspected, was the shooting of the film My Own Private Idaho from Gus Van Sant, which he starred in 1991 with Keanu Reeves and was considered a masterpiece of cinema queer.

Beginnings in drugs and veganism

Until now his lifestyle was known to be mostly healthy, but that image began to fade with the character of Mikey in this film. And is that to get into character, Phoenix began to use alcohol and some drugs and when the filming ended, Mikey never left his body.

Parallel to this process, Phoenix met the also promising actress in 1989 Samantha mathis on The Angels, with whom he began a relationship in 1993, the same year he died.

In his last years of life, his parents and his four little brothers were completely dependent on the success of the young star, who also wanted to make sure that children could receive the education that he never had.

Despite his relaxed and serene image, the pressure he imposed on himself and his trauma related to Children of God They seemed to contribute to his talents, playing his characters naturally, yet forcing him to seek refuge in drugs.

River Phoenix’s last hours

But what happened in the hours before his death?

River Phoenix, just turned 23, was filming the movie Dark blood in Utah and New Mexico, and as in some sessions they did not need him, the director George sluizer allowed him to return to California. “I’m going back to the bad, bad city,” the young man laughed.

Landed on The Angels on October 26, 1993 and entered a spiral of parties and gaps accompanied and incited by John frusciante, guitarist for the Red Hot Chili Peppers, who at that time was not playing with the band. His environment blamed Frusciante for River’s death, since it seems that the deadly cocktail was offered by the musician.

John Frusciante of the Red Hot Chili Peppers charged

It was the night of October 30, 1993. Phoenix and his girlfriend Samantha Mathis arrived at The Viper Room, premises partially managed by Johnny depp, accompanied by brothers Joaquin and Rain.

Although the young people did not notice anything out of the ordinary, Mathis had the feeling that something was wrong with River. “I knew something was wrong that night, something I did not understand,” he would admit after the fact. “I didn’t see anyone doing drugs, but I was high in a way that made me uncomfortable.”

At one point in the night, Mathis went to the bathroom and when he came out he saw one of the doormen throwing Phoenix out of the room with another young man. Thinking they had quarreled, Samantha went out and witnessed River collapse and begin to convulse.

Cocaine and heroin overdose

Horrified, she ran back to the club to find the Phoenix brothers. It was Joaquin who called 911, which was later leaked to the press. “He’s having seizures!” screamed. “Come quickly please, please, because he is dying, please.” Meanwhile, Rain gave him mouth-to-mouth trying to revive him, to no avail.

At ten to two in the morning he was declared dead. Autopsy result: overdose of cocaine and heroin, with traces of Valium, marijuana and ephedrine – a medicine with effects similar to amphetamines.

Later it was learned that inside the nightclub it was Frusciante who offered him a glass with a mixture that he could not identify and that could cause him to collapse.