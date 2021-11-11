Forza Horizon 5 surpasses 4.5 million players and is the best launch of Xbox Game Studios

Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, wanted to celebrate the success of the new driving title from Playground Games.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated November 10, 2021, 09:03 121 reviews

It’s been officially on the market for only one day, but Forza Horizon 5 is unstoppable. While it is true that it has been possible to play before its launch (and that it reached spectacular figures), it is now available on PC and Xbox, and from the company they have wanted to share some information about what is new in Playground Games.

Has been Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, who has commented on the details through his official Twitter account. What is already one of the best-received titles of the year by critics and the public brings together more than 4.5 million players. The data does count, yes, to the users of all platforms. Therefore, here comes PC and console, yes, but also the game in the cloud.

The fifth installment has surpassed the launch of Forza Horizon 4Similarly, he stressed that it is the biggest launch of an Xbox Game Studios game, with the fifth numbered installment in the series clearly surpassing the peaks set by Forza Horizon 4 in the past. In addition, Spencer has not missed the opportunity to thank the players for their support and point out how much they have invested in making such premieres a reality.

Remember that the game is already available on PC, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One, in addition to being able to be played from day one if we have the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. If you play on PC, you should not miss the optimization guide that we have made at 3DJuegosPC. But if you still have doubts about it, you can try to get a clearer idea of ​​whether it is for you by taking a look at our Forza Horizon 5 review.

More about: Forza Horizon 5, Xbox, Playground Games, Microsoft, and Xbox Game Studios.