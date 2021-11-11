Forza Horizon 5 Surpasses 3 Million Players On Launch Day

Forza Horizon 5 just released on Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One and PC and has already managed to exceed 3 million players. This is how they count it in Gamingbolt, where they make use of the number of people who appear in the scoring table of the new hall of fame. Forza to estimate the number of users the Playground Games and Xbox Game Studios game has attracted on its first day on the market.

On Vandal We wanted to check this record and, as you can see in an own capture available under these lines, there are currently 3,178,394 people on the scoring table from Forza Horizon 5, an impressive number not only considering that it has just been released, but also because a couple of days ago we told you that it had already surpassed 800,000 players in its early access, which gives us an idea of ​​the success it has had since then. , something that has undoubtedly had a lot to do with his availability of one on Xbox Game Pass.

Forza Horizon 5 has larger servers capable of hosting up to 96 players

We are going to find many of these players on the roads and paths of Mexico thanks to Playground Games’ commitment to the game on-line by default with servers of up to 96 players that are linked as we move through the map, allowing thousands of people to connect, according to its own creators, who also emphasize the importance of creating a “friendly and welcoming” community.

The new Forza Horizon has made a strong debut not only in terms of the number of players, but also the reception of the critics: Forza Horizon 5 is already the new game launched in 2021 that best scores has on portals such as OpenCritic and Metacritic, giving us a taste of how well this version of the arcade driving formula has worked.

“Forza Horizon 5 it is one of the best driving arcades you can find“We say in our analysis.” In certain aspects, such as its incredible and diverse open world, its much improved progression system, the adaptability to the tastes of each player of the experience in general, the variety of options for the online game , the deep content creation tool EventLabs, and its spectacular audiovisual section, is the best title that the British Playground Games have cooked. “