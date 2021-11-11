Former US players explain how difficult it is to play for Azteca

Azteca is one of the most complicated stadiums for any visiting team, and in the qualifying rounds of the Concacaf is no exception, as few national teams have managed to snatch points from the Mexican team.

Former players of USA explained in an interview with the MLS, how complicated it is to visit the Colossus of Santa Úrsula.

“A lot of the Mexican players are playing in Mexico and they know the altitude, they play in the middle of the day with the heat, the humidity and the grass leave it thick, the water lowers so that the humidity enters. They do everything they can to catch you, “he mentioned Marcelo Balboa.

“We are talking about everything that involves the game. Play in the Aztec stadium at 2 in the afternoon like 90 degrees and you are playing in the altitude and the smog, the main problems that I remember, “he recalled. Cobi Jones.

COLUMBUS, THE HOME

Similarly, for ex-footballers, Columbus It is the real house of USAIt is where they truly feel like locals.

“There is a reason why games are taken to Columbus in winter. Most play in Mexico where it is warm and in a few days they have the transition, of three or four days, to play in a cold climate, “he added. Jones.

“Columbus is probably one of the first places where he really feels that it is a home game, because it is hostile in our favor and to that you add the very cold weather, it is perfect for us,” he revealed. Eddie Pope.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: MEMO ECHOA ON THE UNITED STATES: ‘MEXICO IS THE MIRROR IN WHICH THEY WANT TO SEE’