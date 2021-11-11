Foreigner confuses flight date and stays to “live” at Mérida airport

Hasan Sheikh
Julián Hadley, a 49-year-old native of Missouri USA, with speech difficulties, mobilized the authorities of the Mérida International Airport, who do not look for a way to help you until elements of the INational Institute of Migration (INM) detected that he entered the country on October 27 and with a flight scheduled for today 11, at 2:00 p.m. to Denver, via Miami.

The American arrived at the air terminal, at five in the morning, on Tuesday, with the intention of returning to his country and formed himself in the line of people who were in front of the counter of the unit airline that covers the Mérida route. -Houston, which usually leaves shortly after eight in the morning.

