Foreigner confuses flight date and stays to “live” at Mérida airport

Julián Hadley, a 49-year-old native of Missouri USA, with speech difficulties, mobilized the authorities of the Mérida International Airport, who do not look for a way to help you until elements of the INational Institute of Migration (INM) detected that he entered the country on October 27 and with a flight scheduled for today 11, at 2:00 p.m. to Denver, via Miami.

The American arrived at the air terminal, at five in the morning, on Tuesday, with the intention of returning to his country and formed himself in the line of people who were in front of the counter of the unit airline that covers the Mérida route. -Houston, which usually leaves shortly after eight in the morning.

Related news

But when trying to obtain his boarding pass, the airline employees told him that he was not registered among the people of flight 1427 and it was at that moment that his odyssey in the air terminal began, similar to the performance of Tom hank on the The Terminal Movie, by Steven Spielberg, from 2004, about a European who cannot enter the United States, and who manages to make friends with a flight attendant, while living at the New York airport.

In Hadley’s case, he did not spend several days, but hours of anguish and despair because she cannot speak Spanish and no one understood what she wanted to communicate in her language, because her tone of voice was very weak.

Related news

The American insisted that he had a ticket to travel to Houston, until the airline employees explained that it was not possible, because he did not have a ticket and as they observed or rather thought that he was sick, they requested a wheelchair and asked for it. They took him where the chairs are located in the central part of the main room, where he remained for several hours, until he asked to be taken to the bathroom and again they returned him to the place where he was.

At around 1:00 p.m. he tried to register for the American Airline flight to Miami, but the company employees also informed him that he was not on the passenger list and that he physically did not have a ticket, much less digitally, on his cell phone. , as claimed.

The visitor asked to be taken to the international flight filter, but the answer was the same, “you cannot pass, but you have your boarding pass,” so he again tried to seek help and even asked to borrow a cell phone to speak to Appear with a friend, but who did not remember his name.

Around 4:00 p.m., Ingrid Alas, a member of the Ricardez Alas family, noticed the situation and decided to help her and gave notice to the American embassy in Mérida, where they asked her to contact the airport authorities, because they had no the certainty that it was an American citizen.

From then on, the airport authorities tried to help him, but no one knew how to act, until an employee of the National Migration Institute arrived who took information from his passport and confirmed that he indeed entered the country on September 27 via Houston, but with a ticket. back to Miami, on the 11th of this month at 2:00 p.m., but via American Airlines bound for Denver and stopover in Miami.

Hadley finally understood the situation and looked for a place to stay before leaving the air terminal, but not before receiving water and food, because she said she had not eaten since arriving at the airport.

Follow us on Google News and receive the best information

JG