Five (expert) tips for caring for oily skin

From sensitive to dry, combination or flaky skin, if there is one that requires the same care or even a more meticulous one, it is oily skin, or very fat. The Oily skin They are mainly characterized by the excessive production of sebum, where the sebaceous glands stimulate said production for different reasons. In most cases, this excessive production is due to a genetic issue. But to know how to take care of it, it is advisable to seek advice from experts in the field. Patricia Rua, responsible for image of Nezeni Cosmetics, gives us 5 guidelines to include in our beauty routine and thus treat the oily skin.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Excess oil causes clogging of the pores, therefore, if there is the presence of bacteria that act as cause of acne on the skin, it is possible that pimples and acne breakouts appear. Therefore, make up the oily-prone complexion This is a frustrating task as grease can come to the surface even after powders have been applied. To put an end to this question, Rúa suggests employing blotting papers and mattifying bases whose formulas are designed for this type of skin. The Oily skin however they have advantage compared to other types of skins. “She is less likely to show premature signs of aging and appears younger than her dry“, indicates Rúa. This occurs because the natural oils in the dermis help make it less prone to fine lines and wrinkles. However, if there is a disadvantage What stands out above the others is that this type of skin is more prone to suffer stains or hyperpigmentation after acne breakouts. Therefore, make use of sun protection creams (high quality) will help reduce the likelihood of the aforementioned spots or marks appearing. DR Nezeni Sun Gel Face Matte Effect nezeni

nezeni.com $ 5.00 The exfoliationAs long as it is done on a regular basis, it is an optimal technique to reduce the amount of sebum produced by the skin. However, the choice of scrub is something really important. Sometimes we tend to choose the most abrasive scrubs, but experts suggest that we choose a gentler one. “In this way, you will ensure that you do not cause any damage to the skin in the long term, even if you do not fall into an excess of exfoliation since it could even cause more sebum,” he says Rúa. If we eliminate the natural oils from the skin, it will send a signal to the glands indicating that they must produce more oil and the skin will look more oily. Clarins Express Exfoliating Gentle Cleanser The cleaning is essential. The most advisable thing is to do it twice a day, after getting up and before going to bed. Also, experts advise avoiding any skin care or makeup product that contains comedogenic oils as they can clog pores causing acne. Therefore, Rúa recommends using a mild cleanser as a micellar water. Filorga Solution Miccellaire Anti-age

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io