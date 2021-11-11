First joint maneuvers between Israel and Arab countries of the Persian Gulf | Politics | DW

The Armed Forces of Israel, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and the United States conducted a joint naval exercise in the Red Sea. This represents the first publicly announced joint exercise between Bahrain and the UAE with Israel, a country with which they established diplomatic ties a year ago in the so-called Abraham Accords, promoted by Washington.

In a statement, the United States Navy Central Command (NAVCENT) reported this Thursday (11.11.2021) that the exercises began yesterday and will last five days, in which training will be carried out on “multilateral maritime security operations in the Red Sea”. The note does not specify where in this sea, which stretches from the Suez Canal to the Gulf of Aden, the military drills are taking place.

This exercise also includes training in these waters aboard the amphibious transport ship “USS Portland”, in which they will focus on “visit, boarding, search and seizure tactics” to “improve interoperability” between the forces of these countries. . In statements included in the note, the commander of NAVCENT and the United States Fifth Fleet, Vice Admiral Brad Cooper, said that “maritime collaboration helps safeguard the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce, which are essential for the regional security and stability “.

The area is key to global oil transport and has been shaken by instability in Yemen. The headquarters of the US Fifth Fleet is in Bahrain, a small island country in the Persian Gulf and a great ally of Washington. The base and the troops of the United States Navy deployed there supervise security in a score of countries or some 4.5 million square kilometers, from the Persian Gulf to areas of the Indian Ocean, passing through the Red Sea and the Gulf of Oman.

lgc (efe / ap)