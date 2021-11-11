Filtered out! Suzuki Baleno 2022 is seen with important changes in design

Suzuki is preparing its next release which is the update of BalenoHowever, as has happened countless times with other brands, the first images of the model have already been leaked.





The leaked photos reached the hands of our Autocar colleagues in India, where this product is manufactured.

As can be seen, Suzuki Baleno received a major update, same that it could even seem that the car grew slightly in dimensions. It is also perceived that it is an input variant for the black plastics on the outside, details that would change in the versions more equipped with chrome inserts.

The car also boasts new wrap-around headlights L-shaped with LED daytime running lights. The chest seems to look slightly flatter, but with the same design as today. In addition, the grill will also be a novelty, with a much more lively appearance and a larger size.

Despite the fact that the sides are not revealed in the photographs, everything seems to indicate that there will be no significant changes as in the front and also in the rear, where they are offered. new L-shaped skulls which now extend to the trunk door.

The interior is not revealed, but taking into account the changes it added to the exterior, the cabin will be no exception.

According to rumors Suzuki Baleno will not release motorization, so it will continue with the same engine, which for Mexico has the 1.4-liter 91 hp, 95 pound-feet of torque and the option of two transmissions, a five-speed manual and a four-speed automatic.

This model is expected to be officially unveiled next year, waiting for it to arrive in our country in the same period.