FIFA puts ‘Gio’ at the table of Hugo, Campos and Rafa Márquez as historical

For FIFA, Giovani dos Santos shares the same historical place in the Mexican National Team as Hugo Sánchez and Rafa Márquez, among others

The FIFA He highlighted the historical figures of the Mexican National Team and included Giovani Dos Santos along with elements such as Guillermo Ochoa, Andrés Guardado, Cuauhtémoc Blanco and Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández.

Through a post on your social networks, the FIFA account listed the most important and historical players of the Tricolor. With players from many eras, those of the 90s prevailed to date.

“Tri icons! They were too many to enter a single line-up, ”wrote the official account of the highest soccer body in the world.

The posting began with Hugo Sánchez, Rafael Márquez, Andrés Guardado and Claudio Suárez. Of these four, Hugo is the oldest and only the ‘Little Prince’ is still active, while Márquez is one of the few players in history with five World Cups played.

Then, Guillermo Ochoa, Cuauhtémoc Blanco, Gustavo ‘Halcón’ Peña and Jared Borgetti are the next four. Of those elements, only Ochoa is still active and is the Tricolor’s starting goalkeeper, while Borgetti scored one of the most important goals in a World Cup when he scored against Italy in the 2002 Korea-Japan edition.

Jorge Campos, Luis Hernández, Gerardo Torrado and Alberto García Aspe are the next four. Campos is considered one of the best goalkeepers in the history of Mexico and the world. In addition, ‘Brody’ has been a FIFA advisor and is a friend of its president, Gianni Infantino.

Finally, Antonio ‘Tota’ Carbajal, Pável Pardo, Giovani Dos Santos and Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández are the last on the list. The ‘Tota’ was the first player to have five World Cups in its history, while the ‘Chicharito’ is the Tricolor’s top scorer.

While, Dos Santos, currently without a club after his stint with America, is remembered for a goal against the United States in the 2011 Gold Cup, as well as scoring the Netherlands at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.