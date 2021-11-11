FIFA includes Giovani dos Santos in cones of the Mexican national team … even without having a team!

Lto FIFA posted on social media a list of the legends of the Mexican national team. The image includes 16 soccer players who defended the Aztec clothing among which are Hugo Snchez, Rafael Mrquez, Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernndez and Giovani dos Santos, The latter being the only active player who currently does not have a team.

The official Instagram account of the FIFA World Cup I uploaded an image of the cones del Tri, with the players edited with the uniforms of their time hugging as if they were a team.

In the first image appear Hugo Snchez, Rafael Mrquez, Andrs Guardado and Claudio Surez. The Real Betis captain is the only one who remains active and is accompanied by two legends who also stood out in Spanish football, as well as the player who has worn the Tri shirt the most times with 177 games.

Guillermo Ochoa, Cuauhtmoc Blanco, Gustavo ‘Halcn’ Pea and Jared Borgetti are as follows in post. The goalkeeper of America is the only one who is not retired and shares the space with another azulcrema emblem such as ‘Cuau’, in addition to the former defender and captain of Tri in Mexico 70 and the second highest scorer in the history of the selection.

In the third image are Jorge Campos, Luis Hernndez, Gerardo Torrado and Alberto Garca Aspe. The ‘Brody’ is considered one of the best goalkeepers in history and with him are the top Mexican scorer in world cups, the captain of the opening match against South Africa in the 2010 World Cup and a benchmark for Tri at the end of the eighties.

Finally, they appear Antonio ‘Tota’ Carbajal, Pvel Pardo, Giovani Dos Santos and Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernndez. The top striker in the history of the national team is accompanied by the legendary goalkeeper of the “Five Cups”, the Bundesliga champion with Stuttgart, as well as the former Barcelona player and current American footballer.

