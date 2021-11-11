features, price and release date

We always want to know the advances of the most cutting-edge models of the iPhone, but we must not leave aside one of the phones that Apple sells the most: the iPhone SE. Its third generation could see the light in a matter of months and with very interesting changes, so we are going to collect what do we know about this ‘iPhone SE 3’ that has already circulated the rumors for a while.

What features will the iPhone SE 3 have?





If Apple decide to follow the same strategy as with the first two generations of the iPhone SE, this third generation would equip the A15 Bionic chip that carry the iPhone 13 (I daresay that they will not have the version with 5 GPU cores that the iPhone 13 Pro carries).

In Cupertino they would save costs by recycling the design of some previous model of the phone to sell its maximum performance features in a cheap terminal. The screen would also be recycled and would be LCD, and the rear camera could be a derivative of the iPhone XR or iPhone 11.

In the same way we would not see Face ID: the iPhone SE 3 would adopt a lock button with Touch ID like the one we already use in the iPad mini and iPad Air. The consequence of this, according to rumors, is that the notch it would disappear because the sensors it houses would not be needed. Instead we would have a simple hole for the front camera, much more discreet, and for Face ID we would have to wait another year or two.

The base storage of the iPhone SE 3 would be 64 GB, half of the base 128 GB that the iPhone 13 has right now; and for the first time it would have 5G connectivity. However, the arrival of this phone would mean the end of the traditional button of the classic iPhone (the last one that remains to be sold like this is precisely the second-generation iPhone SE).

What design will the iPhone SE 3 have?





This is the most interesting point of the rumors about this iPhone SE 3. For the first time we would move away from a small terminal to inherit the design of the past iPhone XR, which would turn the iPhone SE 3 into a rather large phone following the trends From the market.

The title of ‘small iPhone’ would definitely go towards the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 13 mini, and we would probably no longer see models of this size in the next generations. People have been convinced by the large panels.

When will the iPhone SE 3 be available?

At the moment the rumors indicate that Apple would preserve the tradition of launching this new iPhone in spring, so we could see it in less than half a year presented at an event around March or April 2022. The leakers have not yet dared to specify anything more precise.

Remember that we are talking about rumors, so this may change. Nor would it be unreasonable to think of a presentation during WWDC22, more towards June. We are in the middle of a component and logistics crisis that can cause delays and that can affect Apple’s launch schedule.

How much will the iPhone SE 3 cost?

The next iPhone SE 3 is expected to have the same base price of 489 euros when it is launched, in order to remain the economic alternative to the rest of the more current and expensive models and act as an entry lever to the Apple ecosystem for those who use Android terminals. We could see slight variations due to the change in the value of currencies, but it should not be too large. In the United States the price would be $ 400, taxes aside.