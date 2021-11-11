FC Barcelona | Xavi will decide the return of Dani Alves

Despite being a team full of teenagers, with a Dream team which promises to be one of the best news for the future of FC Barcelona, ​​in two months a veteran of the stature of Dani Alves could arrive in the Catalan capital. The 38-year-old Brazilian would return to FC Barcelona for the second time, where he would share a dressing room with old acquaintances such as Gerard Piqué, Sergio Busquets or Marc-André Ter-Stegen.

It is clear that the role that Alves would have in this young Barça would be that of a mentor, but the carioca can still contribute a lot in the field, more if, finally, Xavi continues to use Sergiño Dest as a winger, something that Ronald Koeman or Sergi did. Barjuan.

The return of Alves, in the hands of Xavi

And is that the future of Dani Alves is in the hands of another former teammate, Xavi. As it progresses Sports world, the one from Terrassa will have to validate the incorporation of the Rio de Janeiro side, who this summer increased his laureate winners with the Olympic Gold in the Tokyo Olympics.

The importance of Alves in a team full of young people, like the Brazilian in the past JJ.OO, can be vital for the development of the pearls of FC Barcelona. Xavi knows that having the full back is an addition to his plans within the team, but the Catalan coach will wait to meet all his players to decide on changes to the squad.