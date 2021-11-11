Fatty liver continues to affect younger patients with adverse liver changes, Dr. Ortiz

By means of the FibroScan, a non-invasive study, the size of the liver can be evaluated, due to the accumulation of fat.

Fatty liver continues to be a public health threat and every day doctors see younger patients, with severe changes in the liver and that the silent condition continues to have repercussions among the Hispanic population.

This was emphasized by the Dra. Grisell Ortiz- Lasanta, internal Medicine specialist and one of the leading fatty liver researchers at the clinical protocol level at FDI Clinical Research, a leading institution in the cure of hepatitis C in Puerto Rico and directed by Dr. José Rodríguez Orengo, scientist and professor at the Medical Sciences Campus.

“We have patients who in some study show that there is an abnormal deposition of fat at the level of the liver tissue. We can define it as patients who have more than 5% fat. This disease has multiple risk factors, among the most common we find the metabolic syndrome, patients who have obesity, with high cholesterol, diabetes, patients with thyroid problems and genetic factors have also been seen in patients in the United States and Latin America, there are a predisposition in Hispanic patients and one of the genes that has been seen the most is what is known as PLPN3, which is a gene that helps to enter more fluids at the cellular level of the hepatocytes ”, he explained.

He added that although the condition does not usually present symptoms in the beginning of its stages, patients with this disease may experience some type of discomfort in the area of ​​the side, changes in levels of liver enzymes, or in sonographic studies such as the FibroScan ” which helps to check how much fat there is, but most will not have symptoms until they have a more severe disease or patients who discovered they have fatty liver or cirrhosis without any disease factor to cause cirrhosis “

“We are seeing very young patients with fatty liver changes and with severe changes in the fatty liver condition. This can progress to a disease known as Non-Alcoholic Hepatic Steatosis, which is a more severe form of fatty liver than we know. (Patients) can develop cirrhosis of the liver without being alcoholics. I have seen many young patients also who are overweight and patients who are diabetic or prediabetic. Insulin resistance is precisely one of the major factors for free fatty acids to accumulate in the body between liver tissue and this triggers an inflammatory process that causes destruction at the cellular level. These changes produce liver cirrhosis ”, he added.

By means of the FibroScan, a non-invasive study, the size of the liver can be evaluated, due to the accumulation of fat.

“We are doing multiple critical studies of drugs that are trying to be used to help with the condition of fatty liver, to try to prevent patients from developing cirrhosis, reduce the fat in the liver, the good thing about the liver is that it can regenerate, but when we get to cirrhosis we have more dead tissue that is difficult to work with. This is a combination in which you have to have lifestyle changes, maintain good levels of sugar, cholesterol, do physical activity and certain patients who already have fibrosis, we have to consider using some of these medications, “he insisted.

“We are seeing patients over 20 years of age with stage 3 fibrosis, which is quite high, so it is worrying to see the number of patients under 30 who already have stage 4,” revealed Dr. Ortiz-Lassanta.

Specialists in gastroenterology consulted by this medium have agreed with what was stated by the researcher, where they have repeatedly warned that fatty liver will soon become the leading cause of liver transplantation on the Island, due to the increase in conditions such as obesity, diabetes , among others in Puerto Rico.

In addition, they have emphasized that studies of the disease indicate that genetics play an important role in the development of the disease.

Sergio Nicolás Ortiz Cortés contributed to this story.