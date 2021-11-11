Fast and Furious: the story of how Vin Diesel became an actor and the hard road he had to travel | Stories | Fast and furious | nnda nnlt | FAME

How was the career of Vin Diesel? The protagonist of “Fast and furious”Is a successful actor at this point in his life, with nine films in the popular series and an established name in the film industry. World Fame. It has it all, but it wasn’t always like this. The American had to go through hard times to become an actor.

“F9“Is the latest installment of the famous franchise of”Fast and furious”And has raised, worldwide, despite the COVID-19 pandemic and the delays in the premiere, approximately $ 681.6 million.

The protagonist The indisputable part of this story seems to have achieved everything in recent years due to the great repercussion of the tapes of Dominic Toretto. However, the artist had to earn a living as nightclub doormen in USA, in addition to having suffered constant rejection in auditions.

“Well the first time I went to Hollywood I couldn’t even get an agent. I remember when I quit my job as a chain keeper. I said, “See you losers.” They asked me: “What are you going to do?” I told them, “I’ve been an actor my whole life. I’m going to Hollywood to be a movie star. ” I got to Los Angeles and did a lot of auditions, but I couldn’t get an agent. I ended up selling tools over the phone “said in one interview to The New York Times.

The saga began in 2001 with Paul Walker and Vin Diesel at the helm (Photo: Universal Pictures)

WHAT DID YOU DO BEFORE CINEMA?

American actor Vin Diesel, what’s wrong with it 54 years old, He also said that he was a doorman for nightclubs in the United States. As he spent the early mornings guarding the entrance of these premises, he continued planning how to be an actor of Hollywood because acting was her passion.

He spent a decade with that job, while looking to finance his film projects, because he could not get him to be hired in a role. Therefore, I kept gathering money in what was dedicated at that time.

The saga of “Fast and Furious” is one of the most recognized in the entertainment industry, soon they will make their premiere of the ninth part of the story of Dom Toretto and his group. (Photo: Universal Studios)

WHAT WERE YOUR FIRST FILMS?

The protagonist “Fast and furious”Wrote, directed and starred in the short film“Multi-Facial”, Where he fictionalized the experience of being rejected at auditions in Hollywood. This short was screened in the Cannes Film Festival in 1995.

While his second film was a feature film entitled “Strays”, Which was also very well received and became part of the Film festival Sundance in 1997. From this job, Diesel’s life would change in the industry.

“To write my first script, I went to a Wiz electronics store on 14th Street. They had a 30-day return policy, no questions asked. So I went to the Wiz and bought a $ 600 word processor with my student credit card. I stayed up all night, every night. And when the 30 days passed I returned it “, detailed the actor about their difficulties.

Vin Diesel in “Fast and Furious 1”.

HOW DID STEVEN SPIELBERG HELP YOU?

A month after the screening of “Strays” at Sundance, Vin Diesel received the call of a lifetime: Steven Spielberg called him to tell him that he liked his movie and to tell him that I had a new role for him in the movie “Saving Private Ryan”.

Since then Mark Sinclair, as the actor is really called, began to have more prominence in American cinema, until it was time for him to become Sun of “Fast and furious”, which would start the best stage of his artistic career.

Vin Diesel in “Saving Private Ryan” (Photo: Broadcast)

WHAT IS THE BEST OF “FAST AND FURIOUS”, ACCORDING TO DIESEL?

The followers of the saga “Fast and furiousWill believe that the action scenes, with their explosions and adrenaline, it may be the best of the movies. Yes it is an important point, and in what goes the budget of the projects.

But it is not the most fundamental. At least that is what Vin Diesel has said, who rescues that the most important thing in “Fast and furious” is “the heart”. “When you think of the brotherhood of Dom and Brian, that’s what remains after so many movies”, he stated.

