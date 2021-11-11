Fans applaud Rihanna’s boyfriend for stopping his concert and compare him to Travis Scott – New Woman

Last Friday thousands of people were injured and eight people died during the Travis Scott concert in Houston Texas. Since then, many have wondered why the nu concert was suspended to take the appropriate security measures and there have even been videos of other artists who stopped their presentation for security reasons. One of them is Rihanna’s rapper and boyfriend A $ AP Rocky, who stopped his concert when he saw that some women were being crushed in the audience.

They compare Travis Scott’s reaction to A $ AP Rocky’s reaction to riots at his concert

In 2019 A $ AP was giving a concert at the Rolling Loud festival in California, during his presentation the rapper was singing and dancing when he suddenly realized that some people in the audience needed help.

The singer asked to stop the music and approached the edge of the stage, then he saw that several people were pushing to get to the stage and this had caused some women to fall and were being crushed.

Then he started screaming and told the audience to stop pushing. He also told them to help women get up and made it clear that he would not tolerate his fans receiving attacks from other people.

“Pick up those women, don’t push them! What is wrong with you?”

When the women were able to get help, A $ AP asked the public to make room and refused to continue until everyone was safe.

These performance videos resurfaced after the Travis concert tragedy to see how artists have the power to control what happens in their performances.

They also noted that people in the audience were more receptive to helping those in need once the artist started telling them to help the girls, which is a testament to the good example singers can set.

What Happened at the Travis Scott Concert

After making it known that during the concert the attendees were crushed and injured, social media users criticized Kylie Jenner for posting videos of the concert and Travis Scott for continuing with his performance despite the screams of the people.

Kylie, who is pregnant with her second child with the singer, attended the concert with her three-year-old daughter Stormi and sister Kendall Jenner.

Kylie Jenner on her Instagram stories. Kylie Jenner launches statement about what happened in “Astroworld”. / Photo: Screenshot of Kylie Jenner’s Instagram stories.

The influencer made a statement through her Instagram account after receiving several criticisms on social networks. Kylie said that neither she nor Travis knew what was going on in the crowd and stated that if she had been aware that people were suffering she would not have continued to record the concert.

“Travis and I are broken and devastated. My thoughts and prayers are with those who lost their lives, were injured or affected in any way in yesterday’s event. “

Travis scott Travis Scott (AP) (Amy Harris / Amy Harris / Invision / AP)

The businesswoman also highlighted her support for Travis, saying that he is deeply affected by what happened as he cares for his fans and the Houston community.

For his part, Travis shared a video through social networks in which he was affected and said that in all his shows he always wanted to leave his fans with a positive experience and did not understand how such a tragedy could happen. For now, he is collaborating with the authorities to clarify what happened.

Astroworld Festival

According to reports, there were approximately 50,000 attendees. From the access doors, the fans began to push themselves to enter the enclosure to the open air enclosure, collapsing the access bars without anyone preventing it.

During the concert, people began to push each other closer to the stage where the rapper was performing. Panic broke out when the wounded began to fall and the mob did not stop. People began to have difficulty breathing.

Travis Scott concert stampede leaves eight dead and dozens injured Screenshot / Image Twitter

The emergency services reported eleven people transferred to hospitals for cardiac arrest and eight dead. Among the victims are minors.