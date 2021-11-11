F1 driver went to party at the end of the Mexican GP and fought

Nikita Mazepin talks to Sergio “Checo” Perez during the United States Grand Prix. (Photo: Reuters)

One of the most controversial drivers in Formula 1 is the Russian Nikita Mazepin from the Haas team, who is making his debut and who march in the penultimate position of the championship. Also, he doesn’t have the best relationship with his partner Mick Schumacher.

During the past weekend, in the Grand Prix of Mexico, the Russian would have starred in a controversial moment in a Polanco club where even was evicted from the place. The pilot partied with George Russell and Alex Albon, but everything took a violent turn.

In a video circulating on social networks, Mazepin was dancing, but later started arguing with security personnel, who made the decision to throw him out of the place although the reason is not known. But this is not the first time the pilot has been involved in scandals.

Last year he made a publication on social networks where he appears touching the breast of a woman, for which he had to retract.

Tweet taken from Twitter’s account RaikkonenFan2003

With information from El Universal

