experts give Club América champion

The Eagles of America from Santiago Solari, naturally, for having been the team that easily won the first place in the standings of the regular phase of the Tournament Grita Mexico Apertura 2021 of the MX League with 35 units out of 51 possible, they are the main candidates to win in the Big party.

But beyond these data that are in view of all, there are specialists who performed a calculation and who determined that the set cream blue what does he command Indiecito, prior to the start of the matches for the Repechage to LeagueThey are the favorite to dress up in December as the new dominators of Aztec soccer.

This has been predicted by fiverthirtyeight.com, a portal that, perhaps, is responsible not only for the analysis of results in the sports field but also political, where they reported that the Eagles of America have, based on what was done during the first instance of the competition, a 68 percent chance of entering the semifinal, 42 of qualifying for the defining match and 23 of winning the Grita Mexico A21 Tournament of Liga MX.

Also, always based on the evaluation made by the aforementioned website, the Millonets they take an advantage of almost six percent to Tigers of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León, which would be, in order, the second most likely to be champion, seven percent over the Club Leon and eight above Atlas FC.

When would America play its quarterfinal matches in the Liguilla del Grita México A21 of the Liga MX?

The Eagles of America they classified the League without the need to go through it Repechage. Now, they must wait. First the double date FIFA destined for November 11 and 17. Then, between the 20th and the 21st, the shocks of the Repechage. And there just, between the 23rd and 24th, the first leg matches of the quarterfinals would be played.