‘Eternals’ and its influence on the future of the franchise

Eternals He spent much of the weekend fighting for his right to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With the shock of a bulk of negative early criticism to face, he now had to grapple with public opinion. And he did it halfway with a moderate box office success. It’s also a pop culture hit for something seemingly unimportant, but one that actually takes the films in the franchise to a new seat. Finally, a Marvel couple have on-screen sex.

For more than ten years, Marvel populated superhero cinema with the most varied tastes and origins. He also delved through them on issues of relevance and cultural and political interest; he even analyzed belonging and race, praised political commentary, reflected on gender differences.

From Hombre de Hierro and his veiled commentary on weapons, violence and redemption, even the power of Black panther. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has made a long journey through all kinds of topics, topics, points of view. But until now he had kept the question of sex far enough off the screen to be uncomfortable.

Often accused of being naive, the movie version of Marvel’s great heroes has a complicated relationship with the sexuality of its characters. In addition, he has faced various controversies when showing the sexual orientation of several of them. Criticized for the shyness, ambiguity and poor maturity of its approach, Marvel has stepped on dangerous ground that it did not dare to cross until now. That, despite trying to do it in a more or less obvious way over the years.

But Marvel’s romantic relationships are often doomed to failure or chaste concluding scenes. Captain America and Peggy Carter went through three separate phases of the franchise, ending in an almost childlike dance scene. Iron Man and Pepper Potts played with risque phrases, obvious flirtations, until they became model husbands and fathers.

Marvel studios

Spider-Man and MJ have done nothing but exchange a couple of on-screen kisses and fly through New York in the air. Hope Van Dyne and Scott Lang tried to show the adult version of the song, without always succeeding. Thor and Jane Foster, perhaps the most insubstantial couple in a long universe of misunderstandings, have often been accused of being distant and cold. Not to mention the very forced (atypical and linear) between Black Widow and Bruce Banner.

For their part, the closest ones and with a more evident physical relationship on the screen, usually have an unfortunate end. Wanda Maximoff and Vision appear to be destined to be separated by violent death. The same as Star-Lord and Gamora, who achieved the feat of exchanging a passionate kiss and not dying in the same movie. But Gamora ended up being killed by her father Thanos and it is still not very clear what will happen to the couple in the future.

The most recent of all, the surprising, inexplicable and strangely passionate between Loki and Sylvie, his female variant, also ended in a violent separation. As if that was not enough, the character also had to face that his discreet coming out of the closet, was criticized for his shyness. By the beginning of phase four, Marvel seemed to be faced with the same planning and vision problems that it has carried on for more than a decade.

