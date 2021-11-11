Erik Lira apologizes for hitting a policeman

The footballer Erik Lira went viral on social networks for the way he celebrated the victory against Cruz Azul, by giving a policeman a ‘zape’

MEXICO – Erik Lira, soccer player from Cougars, He issued a message on his social networks in which he apologized after the way he celebrated the 4-3 victory over Blue Cross. The university youth squad assured that he never thought of disrespecting the police or civil protection elements.

“I want to offer an apology to whoever was offended by my way of celebrating last Sunday, my intention was nothing more than to share a moment of great joy on the field and it never crossed my mind to disrespect anyone. I send a special hug to the Security and Civil Protection bodies that allow order in our parties and I reiterate my respect for them, ”wrote Lira in a letter that he published on his social networks.

Erik Lira, during a match for Pumas de la UNAM. Imago 7

The footballer of Cougars It went viral on social networks because of the way he celebrated the somersault against Cruz Azul last Sunday on the field of the Olympic University. At 83 ‘when Diogo De Oliveira made it 4-3, the Brazilian went to celebrate in an area close to the fans, so a civil defense personnel approached, whom Lira grabbed by the head and moved it to one side. to another while yelling the goal.

The second scene was presented after the game was over. With the euphoria of the victory that classified Pumas to the playoffs, Lira gave a ‘zape’ to a policeman who was guarding the stairs that lead to the changing rooms of the Olympic University.

Lira became a fundamental piece for Pumas throughout the regular phase of Apertura 2021, a contest in which he played 16 of the 17 games, in which he had 1,054 minutes of action.

Cougars, located in the eleventh position, will face Toluca in the repechage, a team that finished in sixth place.