Erik Lira apologizes after attacking police in Pumas vs Cruz Azul

One of the images that went viral on the last day of the regular phase of the Opening 2021 of the MX League was when Erik Lira hit a policeman after the triumph of Cougars in view of Blue Cross who gave the pass to the playoffs to the University.

The footballer’s action was celebrated by some, but by others it was highly criticized. That is why through his social networks he issued a statement in which he apologizes and states that due to his euphoria he did not measure the consequences that his action would have.

You can read: “Mexican Soccer Federation will appeal FIFA sanction for discriminatory shouting”

“I want to offer an apology to anyone who may have been offended by my way of celebrating last Sunday. My intention was nothing more than to share a moment of great joy on the field and it never crossed my mind to disrespect anyone. I send a special hug to the bodies of Security and Civil Protection, that allow for order in our games and I reiterate my respect for them. To be honest, Erik Lira”, Wrote the midfielder of the UNAM.

Until now Cougars has not said anything about the behavior of his footballer, while they prepare for their match against Toluca in which they will compete for a ticket to the league of the MX League.