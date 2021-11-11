Erik Lira apologized for “zapping” the police in the Pumas vs Cruz Azul duel

Erik Lira hit a security element in the match of Pumas and Cruz Azul (Photo: Screenshot of Twitter / @ alanlarav)

Erik Lira apologized for the zape he gave to a policeman at the end of the game that faced his team of Cougars against Blue Cross, The last Sunday. In a statement issued through Twitter, the auriazul midfielder mentioned that it was a very emotional moment in which he did not contemplate the consequences that his action could have.

“I want to offer an apology to anyone who may have been offended by my way of celebrating last Sunday. My intention was nothing more than to share a moment of great joy in the field and through my head it never happened to disrespect anyone. I send a special hug to the bodies of Security and Civil Protection, that allow order in our games and I reiterate my respect. Sincerely, Erik Lira ”, wrote the midfielder.

Pumas did not sanction Lira’s behavior. The Pedregal club and the youth club are preparing for their reclassification confrontation against Toluca, in which they will fight to access one of the four available tickets that are granted in this way. In recent matches Lira has been confirmed as a key element in the scheme of the technical director auriazul, Andrés Lillini.

Lira expressed her apologies for what happened. (Photo: Twitter / @ erik_lira)

The scene was extremely atypical for Mexican soccer and for a team like National University, which has always championed respect for the values ​​of the game. At the end of the match against Blue Cross, in which Lira was key to the somersault, the fans captured from the rostrum the blow that the midfielder delivered to the security element. Some took it to match, but many others questioned their attitude.

After this incident, Lira will try to focus on the good time that she lives not only in her club, but also in the Mexican team. In the friendly match against Ecuador fulfilled an outstanding performance that put him in the sights of Gerardo Martino for future engagements. Erik was in the process that culminated in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, but did not attend the summer joust.

Since her debut in 2020, Lira has been climbing hierarchies in the university club. Despite having been trained in the auriazul quarry, the midfielder joined the ranks of the Necaxa sub-20. In the hydro-warm club he completed his training before joining Pumas again and making his debut on the top circuit. In that sense, Lira’s journey has been wide.

Lira already received an opportunity in the Tri mayor. (Photo: Jim Dedmon / Reuters)

Lira represents a halo of light in the darkness that Pumas had plunged into in recent years. The production of university youth players dropped considerably compared to the numbers that were handled in the 80s and 90s, or just at the beginning of the century.

The last export items that Pumas had were Héctor Moreno, Efraín Juárez and Pablo Barrera. None of them returned to University Olympic as a first option after finishing his odyssey for football on the Old Continent. Barrera returned home after passing through Cruz Azul and Rayados.

Selling Johan Vasquez The Genoa of Italian football broke the bad streak that the University had in terms of young players. However, the central defender was formed by Cimarrones of Sonora and he lived his first moments in the First Division thanks to Striped from Monterrey. Lira could be a future diamond in the rough.

KEEP READING:

Where and at what time to watch the matches of the Mexican National Team against the United States and Canada

“Jiménez for me is a top striker”: Gregg Berhalter on the next match against the Mexican National Team

“It’s like placing a Champions League after finishing a League tournament”: Solari on the Liguilla