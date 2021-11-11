Emma Roberts shows off her waist in an elegant crop top, less than a year after giving birth. | PHOTO: EFE

Although, after a pregnancy it is usually difficult for many women to return to their ideal weight and regain their figure from before becoming a mother, there are others who come to surprise us, such as the beautiful actress from American horror story, Emma roberts, who boasts a waist in an elegant crop top, less than a year after giving birth.

The beautiful niece of the actress Julia Roberts, Emma roberts, posed with a lot of class and glamor with an incredible black monochrome outfit, which highlighted her impressive figure, tiny waist and flattened abdomen, despite not yet turning one year of becoming a mother for the first time.

The outfit of the beautiful actress from Who * & $%! Are the Millers? She wore a glamorous outfit consisting of dress pants with darts at the waist, which she combined with a crop top with lace texture and sweetheart neckline, as well as a short smocking jacket, with which she wasted elegance.

Emma Roberts wore her loose hair with light waves very well arranged, while a silver necklace with thin links shone on her neck, adding to her fashionable and sophisticated style.

On December 27, 2020, Emma roberts she became the mother of the little one Rhodes Robert Hedlund, along with his partner, also an actor Garrett Hedlund, with whom he officially announced that he was dating in March 2020.

Continue reading: Ariana Grande with Jennifer Garner’s Versace dress in movie If I Had 30

But today, almost a year after her debut as a mom, the beautiful actress from Screem queens, delighted his followers by showing that he has completely recovered his figure, which has generated more than 293 thousand likes in just a few hours, as well as endless comments praising his beauty.

Just a few days ago, Emma roberts she stole the spotlight by wearing a gorgeous black mini dress at the premiere of the Princess Diana biopic, Spencer, starring the actress Kristen Stewart.

Keep reading: Elegant winter fashion perfumes, to bring out the diva in you

In this event, the daughter of Eric Roberts she wore a velvet Little black dress with a square neckline and marked shoulders from Dolce & Gabbana, which she paired with black high-heeled, platform sandals.

Without a doubt, motherhood has sat wonderfully, because it is enough to see her recent outfits in which she has shown that she looks better than ever, and above all, with a super happy face and a unique shine, that only motherhood can give.