Elon Musk to testify at trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

Elon Musk and James Franco were summoned to testify in the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

US Weekly obtained access to documents of the Supreme Court of the United States, in which Elon musk and James franco to testify in the trial that will again face Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. The CEO of Tesla He will have to testify on January 24, 2022, while the comedy actor will have to do the same on January 26, 2022.

In addition, the Supreme Court of the United States asked Elon musk and James franco provide them with all kinds of communication records they have had with Amber Heard, which will have to be delivered by January 17, 2022.

Specifically, they will have to provide all those electronic and tangible conversations (such as “verbal talks, phone calls, emails, letters, memos and reports”) related to the “Allegations of physical injury or damage suffered by Amber heard as a result of Depp’s alleged conduct, and allegations of physical abuse or domestic violence committed by either party ”.

Why are they quoting Elon Musk?

Such legal battle will arise around the defamation lawsuit that the famous actor filed against the actress in 2019, where he argues that the article written by the aforementioned to The Washington Post in 2018 -in which he claims to have suffered domestic violence-, they are “False accusations” against him despite not having been directly pointed out, and “An elaborate hoax to generate positive publicity for her” with the purpose of “Advance your career”, for which it demands 50 million dollars as compensation for the damages.

According to the magazine People (via The country), in said lawsuit the actor takes up a series of images published by The Sun in 2018, which come from two years ago and where you can observe Amber heard with signs of physical violence. Based on what was said by Johnny depp the injuries were not caused by him and he assumes they were caused by Elon Musk, With whom he argues that the actress had a secret relationship while they were still married, and with whom he began to publicly date a month after their divorce in 2016.

This incident was already discussed during a similar trial before the High Court of London, which Johnny deep lost and claimed to have been defamed for The Sun, a medium that described the actor as “an abused of women”, however the The Daily Mail leaked a video where Alejandro Romero, the doorman of the building, and Trinity Esparza, the person responsible for its security, mention that Amber heard lies and agree with the famous actor, as they mention that Johnny deep was out of the country and the only person who visited the artist was Elon musk.

Why do they quote James Franco?

On the other hand, on May 22, 2016, supposedly a day after Johnny deep and the actress had a fight that ended their marriage, the cameras of the Eastern Columbia Building in The Angels (California) recorded a moment that James franco shared with Amber heard in the elevator, which was broadcast by The Blast and where the actor is seen hiding his face, supposedly so as not to show the injuries suffered by the actor from Pirates of the Caribbean.

Moviegoers and moviegoers, what do you think about the trial of Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard?