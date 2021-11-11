Elon Musk sells Tesla shares for $ 1.1 billion after promising to divest 10% of his stake in the company

Following his promise to sell 10% of his shares in Tesla complying with the results of a vote he launched on Twitter, Elon Musk has sold more than 900,000 shares of the company for an amount that exceeded the $ 1.1 billion, according to two reports filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) late on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, at the close of the New York Stock Exchange, Tesla shares were trading at $ 1,067.95. Musk’s sale was carried out “automatically” as part of a strategy adopted on September 14 to sell the stock options that expire in 2022.

Almost two months later, the South African tycoon launched a poll on Twitter last Saturday in which he asked his followers if he should sell 10% of his stake in Tesla, pledging to comply with the result of the query. As a reason for the potential sale, Musk cited the popular view that “unrealized profits are a means of tax evasion.”

The majority of respondents (57.9%) voted in favor of the sale, proposed by the businessman after the US Government announced its plans to introduce a tax for billionaires to help finance the increase in social and security spending. Under the current tax law of the country, assets such as stocks are only taxed when they are sold.

Musk currently owns 170.49 million Tesla shares, so 10% of this amount would represent 17.049 million shares.