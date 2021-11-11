Elon Musk sells almost 4.5 million shares of Tesla to pay taxes | Economy

Elon Musk, founder and CEO of Tesla, in Los Angeles, California in June 2019. Mike Blake (Reuters)

Tesla, the electric car manufacturer, announced on Wednesday that its CEO, Elon Musk, this week sold part of his stake in the company to meet tax obligations arising from the execution of stock options. Musk has disposed of nearly 4.5 million shares worth $ 5 billion. He still has 170 million shares of the company he founded, according to documentation filed Wednesday with the securities regulator (SEC, in its English acronym).

Tesla’s price rose 4.3% to $ 1,068 per share, ending a sell-off that had compromised the firm’s position in the trillion-dollar club for several days, with losses of almost 12%. this Tuesday. The movement has not surprised the market, since the tycoon announced his plans on September 14, but it has managed to appease the concern generated by the peculiar way of managing the company of its founder. After making the sale plan public, Musk on Saturday asked his 62.5 million Twitter followers to vote in an informal poll, assuring them that their vote would determine the future of their 10% stake in Tesla. Almost 60% of the 3.5 million Twitter voters spoke in favor of the sale. However, Musk sold part of that package before listening to his followers, according to the document held by the SEC.

The informal survey, like a probe balloon, generated turmoil in Monday’s session on Wall Street, in which the company left 7.2% of its market value, and losses of 150,000 million in just two days, by fear that the temperamental businessman would execute his plans and unbalance the supply and demand of securities by himself. With the operation, signed on Monday although officially communicated to the markets regulator this Wednesday, Musk has lost several tens of millions of dollars by selling at a price significantly lower than if he had done so before his tweet, for unsatisfied profits ( the stock options are derivative financial instruments with an expiration date).

Also erected as a space visionary at the helm of his company Space X, the move gives Musk liquidity to pay the taxes associated with exercising options, given that his estate, which according to Forbes is $ 281.6 billion, is tied to its stake in Tesla, according to Reuters. By the way, you save the capital gains tax that you would have had to pay if you had sold the shares without linking your divestment to the execution of the shares. stock options.

Musk He does not receive a salary for being CEO of Tesla, only compensation consisting of options on the company’s shares. According to BBC, he has an option – which expires in August 2022 – that would allow him to buy 22.86 million shares of Tesla at $ 6.24 each. An infinitely more competitive price when compared to the more than $ 1,000 at which it closed last Friday on the Nasdaq, the index of technology on Wall Street.

In order to execute those purchase options on Tesla shares, the tycoon would have to pay taxes, as he would be obtaining a capital gain. According to the agency Reuters, he himself affirmed in September that the amount to be disbursed could be higher than 50% of the capital gain that he would obtain from the operation.

Despite the turmoil this week, the value of Tesla continues to grow. It recently closed a contract with the car rental company Hertz to supply it with 100,000 electric vehicles. The promotion of the electric car in the federal government’s plans, which aims to replace the old fleets of official vehicles with non-polluting ones, also promises to be a great business opportunity.

Subscribe here to the newsletter from EL PAÍS América and receive all the informative keys of the current situation of the region