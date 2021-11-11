Elon Musk promised to sell his shares to pay taxes, but did not tell the whole truth

Photo : Britta Pedersen-Pool ( Getty Images )

A few days ago, Elon Musk asked on Twitter if he should sell 10% of his Tesla shares to pay taxes, since he does not have a salary and barely pays taxes on his personal income. His supporters overwhelmingly voted yes, but what Musk didn’t say is that he had to sell those shares anyway … in order to exercise his options to buy more shares and make even more money.

“There is a lot of talk lately that unrealized capital gains are a form of tax avoidance, which is why I propose to sell 10% of my Tesla stock. Do you support this? ”, Musk asked on his Twitter profile. “I will respect the result of this survey, whatever it is. Please note that I do not receive a cash salary or bonus from anyone. I only have shares, so the only way [que tengo] to pay personal taxes is to sell shares ”.

3,519,252 users voted in the survey, which ended with 57.9% of votes for “yes” and 42.1% of votes for “no”.

Considering that Tesla’s market capitalization is $ 1.06 trillion, and that Musk owns approximately 20% of the shares, Elon Musk’s 10% stake in Tesla equates to more than $ 20 billion. The entrepreneur will pay roughly half of that amount in taxes.

However. As the CNBC, Elon Musk was probably going to sell those shares anyway to face a payout of more than $ 12 billion in taxes coming next year.

The story is that Musk received, as part of a compensation plan, a succulent pack of options on Tesla shares in 2012 that will expire in August 2022. The award was 22.86 million Tesla shares at $ 6.24 . Although the current price of Tesla’s stock has fallen as a result of Musk’s own survey, it is still above $ 1,000, so the businessman could earn 23,000 million dollars … in exchange for paying a considerable sum in taxes for exercising your options.

The tax rate is 54.1%, combining federal and state taxes. 37% corresponds to the tax of the upper tranche for ordinary income, 3.8% to the net investment tax, and 13.3% to the maximum rate in California. Elon Musk now resides in Texas, a state that does not collect personal income taxes, but won the options that he will now exercise in California.

54.1% of $ 23 billion is more than $ 12 billion in taxes. Musk has to sell shares in order to have more shares. In fact, today it has been known that the businessman automated the sale of some Actions in September, precisely for “ satisfy the withholding tax obligations related to the exercise of stock options to buy around 2.2 million shares “ . The Twitter poll it was probably a pantomime, a game to manipulate public opinion or divert attention in the middle of a serious political debate.

In fact, when Democratic Senator Ron Wyden tweeted:

Whether or not the richest man in the world pays taxes shouldn’t depend on the results of a Twitter poll. It’s time for billionaires income tax.

Elon Musk replied:

Why does it look like you just ejaculated in your profile picture?

It’s hard to take Musk seriously in the middle of a political debate over these kinds of messages. And it is that Ron Wyden is one of the promoters of a bill in the United States to tax the “unrealized capital gains” of billionaires, which would affect people like Elon Musk, with assets that have become giants because of their participation in their companies.

A report from ProPublica revealed in June how the world’s richest men accumulate capital without paying taxes. In short, they live on low-interest bank loans using their shares as collateral. Since they don’t sell their shares, they don’t pay personal income taxes. For example, in 2020, Elon Musk used 92 million shares, about 40% of his stake, as collateral to borrow money from banks and be able to pay for things like the many flights he makes with his private jet.

As a result, the Democratic congressmen proposed taxing billionaires before they sell their shares. If the law went ahead (but it looks like it won’t), Musk would pay $ 50 billion in five years. In comparison, from 2014 to 2018 it declared 1.5 billion in revenue, and paid 455 million in taxes.

Of course, Musk opposes the proposal: “When they run out of other people’s money, they will come after you.” tweeted a few days ago, meaning that while the law will hit billionaires first, it could end up hitting any investor. Other argument Musk’s is that, even if the United States imposed a 100% tax on billionaires, it could not cover even a fraction of the national debt, which is $ 229,000 per taxpayer.

Musk also dedicated some sarcastic tweets to the UN after becoming the richest person in history. Or more specifically, after the director of the UN World Food Program, David Beasley, said that 2% of the businessman’s assets could feed 42 million starving people in 43 different countries. Musk promised sell Tesla shares “right now” if the World Food Program responded with a public and transparent plan that explained how $ 6 billion could end hunger. Beasley answered that his statements had been taken out of context and that 6 billion were not going to end hunger, but could prevent geopolitical instability and mass migration, as well as save 42 million people from the brink of starvation.