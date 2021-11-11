Elon Musk and James Franco will be witnesses in trial of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp

The legal dispute between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp appears to be far from over, as the case is still active and new names have emerged on the witness list. According to official documents of the Supreme Court of the United States, obtained by US Weekly, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and actor James Franco were summoned to testify in the trial facing the actor from Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl – 79% and the Aquaman actress – 73%.

The court obliges Musk already Frank to provide them with the records of any type of communication they have had with Heard, by any means, be it verbal conversations, phone calls, letters, emails, memos and reports. They will have until January 17 to provide evidence of all contact related to allegations of physical injury or damage suffered by Amber heard as a result of the alleged conduct of Depp, and complaints of physical abuse or domestic violence committed by either party.

In addition to this petition, both witnesses were summoned in person to the court to testify. Elon musk was referred to testify on January 24, 2022, while James franco It will appear in court on the 26th of the same month. The celebrity statements will serve as evidence in the case of the $ 50 million lawsuit. Depp against Heard for defamation.

In 2018, the actress wrote an article for The Washington Post, where she talks about what it’s like to be a victim of domestic abuse from the perspective of a public figure. Also, in the same text, Heard She says she felt full of strength in going against the cultural hatred of women who speak out against sexual violence. Although Heard never mentioned Johnny In the publication, it was considered an act of defamation, since in the article, the artist implies that she suffered from abuse by her ex-husband. This was the trigger for said lawsuit against Heard, which in addition to blaming her for defamation, claims that these false accusations cost the paper to Depp in the franchise of Pirates of the Caribbean.

Frank already Musk They were summoned to present their testimony, due to the fact that the actress had romantic relationships with both men previously. Depp and Heard were married from 2015 to 2017; after their separation, Amber started dating Elon from 2016 to 2018. Also, the protagonist of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street – 86% accused their wife at the time of having an affair with Frank during their marriage, however she denies all these claims. Regardless of the multiple statements made by the interpreter accusing Depp, he completely denies them and remains firm with his claim, because in an interview for GQ Magazine the actor says:

In the end, the truth will come out in all of this and I will be standing on the right path. I will never stop fighting, I never will. They would have to shoot me first.

Apparently this fight will continue for a longer time, in the meantime we have to wait for the results that will come with the incorporation of the two new testimonies by James franco and Elon musk. It is not known for sure where this case will go, and if it will continue to affect the lives of the two artists as much as it has done so far. It is expected that the truth will come to light and justice will take the reins of the trial.

