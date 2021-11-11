Eiza González, romantic walk in New York with her new love, the athlete Paul Rabil

Eiza Gonzalez adds a new chapter to his long sentimental history. The 31-year-old Mexican model smiles again next to the attractive athlete Paul Rabil, 35, with whom she has been photographed in a very romantic attitude these days on the streets of New York. In May, the first speculations about this romance began to emerge, which after six months is advancing at a steady pace. The Mexican interpreter and the Lacrosse player, a team sport that uses a stick and a net and is popular on the East Coast of the United States, are very much in love, as can be seen in the photos.

The actress, who rose to popularity for her roles as Lola Valente and Clara Molina in the series Lola, once upon a time and Dream of me has been photographed holding the team player’s hand Boston Cannons for the Big Apple, where his presence did not go unnoticed at all. In addition, it has been noticed that Eiza has not hesitated to be very affectionate next to her boyfriend, with whom she even melted into a kiss while walking through the city.

His fans are now wondering if Paul Rabil will be the definitive one. The athlete has previously been married to the influencer fitness Kelly berger, whom he married in 2014, but who he divorced three years later. For her part, the actress has been related in the past to Liam Hemsworth, Josh Duhamel, Calvin Harris or Timothée Chalamet, with whom we saw her sharing passionate kisses on a romantic getaway to Los Cabos, in Mexico. One of his last conquests was the American model Dusty Lachowicz, with whom she had an affair that began at the end of last year. However, since last summer it is Paul Rabil who has conquered the heart of the interpreter of Baby Driver.

His excellent sentimental moment is joined by professional success. Eiza has starred in two of the most viewed films so far this year, I Care a Lot and Godzilla vs. Kong and is in the top 5 of the highest grossing artists, only surpassed by stars of the stature of Samuel L. Jackson, Tom Holland, Liam Neeson and Will Smith. The star of Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw the latest from Michael Bay is pending release, Ambulance, with Jake Gyllenhaal and is shooting the episodes of the television series Apple TV Extrapolations on the climate crisis and whose cast is headed by Meryl Streep.

Despite the success and recognition that he has been gaining over the years in Hollywood, he acknowledges that he has had to face some obstacles and difficulties that in the end have diminished his emotional stability, something he spoke about recently. The actress and singer refers to a time in her career when she was not having a very good time. “Honestly, this industry destroys me and my sanity so bad sometimes …“, he shared in the most sincere way, gaining the support of his millions of followers, who did not stop sending him their good wishes and messages of affection.

In an interview with the magazine Shape, Eiza confessed that when she reached 30 she experienced an internal change that made her rethink her vision of life: “I’m reaching that age where I feel safe: this girl I see in the mirror is who I am, and I have to love her. I don’t want to judge her.”She commented, referring to those past problems in which she did not feel safe in her body and which she seems to have overcome.







