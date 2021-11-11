Dwayne Johnson thinks he, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds will pull off the Marvel and DC crossover

Superhero cinema is the best seller today and all the media knows it. Numerous Hollywood stars have yielded to the fame and glory offered by the Marvel Studios, Sony or Warner sagas, putting aside dreams of making films that stand out at film festivals or in awards season. Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds belong to this ambitious group and very soon we will see them team up on Red Alert – 63%, but Johnson has other, more interesting plans. For Variety, the 49-year-old celebrity talks about her intentions to make a crossover between Marvel and DC.

Dwayne and Gadot play Black Adam and Wonder Woman, respectively, in the DC Cinematic Universe, while Reynolds is Deadpool in Marvel. Although we have not seen the first two together in a movie in the superhero saga, the future could surprise fans with an unexpected project. On the other hand, audiences are still waiting for Wade Wilson to make his appearance in the MCU, however, Marvel’s Chief Creative Officer is taking the time to introduce the character.

But while Marvel Studios and Warner Bros. make their plans, Dwayne johnson shares some words that are sure to fill those who are still waiting for an encounter between his heroic characters with enthusiasm: “I turned to Ryan [Reynolds] and Gal [Gadot] And I said there should be a crossover We can be the ones to possibly make it happen. We’ll see what happens.” Will we see a reunion between Black Adam, Wonder Woman and Deadpool? It is clear that only time will give us the answer.

Black Adam with Dwayne johnson It will hit theaters on July 29, 2022 to continue expanding the lore of the DCEU on the big screen. At the moment there are no details on whether it will be a prequel or sequel to Shazam! – 88% or if Zachary Levi will return to play the mighty superhero, but fans are already ready to welcome the new character of this cinematic universe; With the millions of followers that Johnson has in networks, it is obvious that the film will become a success for Warner, this actor is always a safe box office for Hollywood studios.

Gal gadot, Ryan reynolds and Dwayne johnson They have several years in the entertainment industry and little by little they have carved out their good names through small and massive productions that have earned them points among fans and international media. Gadot is known for her participation in the saga of Fast and furious, and for the Wonder Woman movies – 92%; Ryan reynolds he’s done quite a few comedies and a few years ago he became the Deadpool – 84% from Marvel; while Dwayne johnson He became famous thanks to wrestling and soon after he made the leap to Hollywood with simple but very blockbuster films.

Very soon the three will gather strength for an adventure on Netflix that has no aspirations for awards but does achieve the highest views on the platform. Will he be able to break any records? We’ll find out when it hits the catalog on November 12. You can read the official synopsis below:

A red notification issued by Interpol is a global alert to find and capture the world’s most wanted. But when a daring heist brings together the FBI’s top profiler (Johnson) and two rival criminals (Gadot, Reynolds), there’s no telling what might happen.

