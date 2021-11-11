Dwayne Johnson laughs at Vin Diesel with the complicity of Emily Blunt

Old wounds seem to reopen. Fight of egos and different ways of understanding work. In this way, the rivalry, or enmity if you will, that they maintain could be summed up. Vin Diesel (53) and Dwayne johnson (49), who have played Dominic Toretto and Luke Hobbs, respectively, in the famous film saga The fast and the furious.

Known is that both had serious differences in the filming of several of the tapes in which they shared a shot and some other sounded confrontation. But it also seemed that in 2019 the hatchet had been buried after Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson exchanged a series of messages on the occasion of the premiere of the spin off Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

However, in a recent interview with Men´s Health, Diesel referred to that time in terms that have not seemed to please La Roca. “Hobbs was a difficult character to embody. My approach at the time was very heavy-handed in helping to get that performance where it needed to be. As a producer I decided to have Dwayne Johnson, who was associated with wrestling, and I am proud of the result, of that aesthetic of the character. But it took a lot of work and sometimes a bit of a heavy hand. Not to get to a Fellinesque point, but I had to do what was in my power to get the best possible performances, “said Vin Diesel.

The answer and confirmation of an open secret

And it is that, in another interview on the occasion of the promotion of Jungle cruise, this time with The Hollywood Reporter, Dwayne Johnson, with the complicity of Emily Blunt, ironized on the statements of his former co-star and confirmed that he will no longer participate in the saga.

“I laughed and laughed a lot. I think everyone laughed at that. And I leave it at that. And that I have wished them the best. I wish them all the best on Fast 9. And I wish them the best of luck on Fast 10 and Fast 11 and the rest of the Fast & Furious movies they make without me, “says The Rock.

Emily blunt, which is also part of the Disney film, could not resist commenting on the situation. “Thank God he was there,” says de Diesel. “Thanks god. He helped you get over that“The British actress added sarcastically.” Fellinesco, “Johnson pointed out. There are things that never change.