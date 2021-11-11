Dwayne Johnson explains how Black Adam can beat Superman

Many fans are already looking forward to the premiere of Black Adam. Dwayne Johnson continues to create buzz.

The Rock He said the Man of Steel’s greatest weakness is not kryptonite at all. Dwayne Johnson went on to tell fans how great his character will be, Black adam, in the next solo installment of this antihero.

On his Twitter account, he explained how Black Adam I would defeat a mighty superhero the likes of Superman (Henry Cavill). As Johnson has repeatedly said, the appearance of Black adam in DC MCU it will completely change the balance of power in the world of superheroes.

Even the entire Justice League.

Fico, thank you my friend.

Remember, Superman’s greatest weakness isn’t kryptonite, it’s magic.

Black Adam’s greatest superpower is magic.

They both fly at light speed.

They both are unstoppable forces.

But only one will kill the other.

And we know who that is. #BlackAdam https://t.co/nCPUCItqQK – Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 17, 2021

In 2020, the actor even declared that Black Adam would easily defeat the entire League of Justice. Now Johnson writes that Superman’s main weakness is the magic that Adam actually possesses. The well-known film critic Fico Cangiano commented on the trailer for “Black Adam” that this tough guy can only be stopped by Superman.

Johnson responded immediately, “Remember, Superman’s greatest weakness is not kryptonite, but magic. Magic is the greatest superpower of Black Adam. They all fly at the speed of light. They all have unstoppable power. But only one will kill the other. One, and we know who it really will be.

This is not the first time Johnson comments on the possible confrontation between Black Adam and Superman. In an interview with Hollywood Reporter In July, the actor compared the two heroes, noting that Black Adam is more powerful than Superman thanks to the magic he can perform.

Rock also said that Superman strictly abides by the superhero rules that do not allow killing. villains, and Black Adam doesn’t seem to agree with this basic rule.

Black Adam lacks morality and reflection on the value of human life. In the film, the antiheroes will cross paths with the Justice League of America, which includes the Dr. Destiny (Pierce Brosnan), Hawkman (Aldis Hodge) and Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo). If everyone must fight Black Adam, the show is more than served.

The premiere of the film that will be directed by Jaume Collet-Serra “Black Adam” is scheduled for July 28, 2022. And although we already know that there is still a long time left, the truth is that its protagonist is warming up engines by putting large amounts of information to circulate on the networks.

Without a doubt the best promotion both effective and economical. The fans, with their debates, will be in charge of promoting the film, thus increasing the desire for the appointed day to arrive to be able to see it on the big screen.