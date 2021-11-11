Drivers ranking after the Mexican GP

After 18 races contested in the Formula 1 calendar, this is the hierarchical order that takes into account each of the competitions and therefore is a rise and fall of qualifications and emotions
1 (1) Max Verstappen | Red Bull – The passing at the end of the straight of the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, with an engine-brake braking on the outside, on the line is worth to lead this week and many more.
2 (2) Lewis Hamilton | Hamilton – The races are over and Lewis cannot move up in this ranking, nor can he make it up in the drivers’ standings. Brazil does not seem to be any different.
3 (3) Checo Pérez | Red Bull – This man is going to define the Constructors’ Championship. His moment is “in crescendo e allegro vivace” that is to say ascending and very fast. The best decision Red Bull has made since moving up to Verstappen.
4 (7) Carlos Sainz | Ferrari – The Spanish driver had a less ‘salty’ weekend and then Ferrari looked completely strong. They are now the third best team on the grid.
5 (5) Valtteri Bottas | Mercedes – Specialist in pole positions, he took the one in Mexico with a lap that exceeded perfection, if that is possible. Unfortunately he was beaten by Ricciardo and only got a nice tire and helmet from Fangio as a prize.
6 (4) Charles Leclerc | Ferrari – Completing Ferrari’s strength the consistent Monegasque and Sainz combined for a good Scuderia weekend in Mexico. Only Gasly came between them and the excellent.
7 (9) Pierre Gasly | AlphaTauri – It is the seventh time he has entered the Top 6 with the AlphaTauri and the third Top 4, when there are the Ferraris and the McLaren.
8 (6) Lando Norris | McLaren – He had to deal with the penalty and the fact that the car didn’t seem to be going as strong in AHR. Lando misses the train for the fourth position of the world of pilots.
9 (8) Daniel Ricciardo | McLaren – Daniel’s start was monumental, but his braking went too far and took Bottas between his legs.
10 (14) Sebastian Vettel | Aston Martin – Giving points to the house. Without it, Aston Martin would have a meager 26 units, just three more than Williams. That’s how important it is for Seb to keep up with those who fight for the last points of the Top10.
eleven (10) Fernando Alonso | Alpine – A masterclass to beat George Russell and very little else Alpine could give.
12 (11) Esteban Ocon | Alpine – Another driver penalized in qualifying and then was beaten in the start between Tsunoda and Schumacher. Finished, but out of points and action.
13 (12) George Russell | Williams – He maintains a decent place thanks to the rest of the season, because in Mexico he spent at night.
14 (15) Kimi Raikkonen | Alfa Romeo – Like Alonso and Vettel, the old Raikkonen knew how to take advantage of the sanctions and other people’s problems to get a few points for the cause.
fifteen (16) Antonio Giovinazzi | Alfa Romeo – Alfa Romeo had a good weekend with Kimi, but Antonio needs a little luck, he has three races in a row finishing 11th, just outside the points.
16 (13) Yuki Tsunoda | AlphaTauri – The young Japanese arrived strong in Mexico, after duels on the track against the Mercedes. But in Mexico the shine ended and Yuki ended his career at Turn 1 – in addition, many blamed him for Checo’s dismissal and Max’s ‘slow’ lap in qualifying.
17 (17) Mick Schumacher | Haas – Bad luck in the start and all the effort was lost.
18 (18) Lance Stroll | Aston Martin – The Canadian insists on igniting questions about the reasons why he is in F1. Another weekend without points.
19 (19) Nicholas Latifi | Williams – He loses gas like Williams, at the end of the season.
twenty (20) Nikita Mazepin | Haas – Nikita does what he can with his short experience and slow car. But he had a good time in Mexico, with parties, tacos and soccer.
.