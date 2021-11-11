Drivers ranking after the Mexican GP

After 18 races contested in the Formula 1 calendar, this is the hierarchical order that takes into account each of the competitions and therefore is a rise and fall of qualifications and emotions

Remember that all F1 is on Star +, subscribe here

ESPN

1 (1) Max Verstappen | Red Bull – The passing at the end of the straight of the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, with an engine-brake braking on the outside, on the line is worth to lead this week and many more.

2 (2) Lewis Hamilton | Hamilton – The races are over and Lewis cannot move up in this ranking, nor can he make it up in the drivers’ standings. Brazil does not seem to be any different.

The Walt Disney Company’s new general entertainment and sports streaming service for adults is launched with a preferential cost of its annual subscription; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

3 (3) Checo Pérez | Red Bull – This man is going to define the Constructors’ Championship. His moment is “in crescendo e allegro vivace” that is to say ascending and very fast. The best decision Red Bull has made since moving up to Verstappen.

4 (7) Carlos Sainz | Ferrari – The Spanish driver had a less ‘salty’ weekend and then Ferrari looked completely strong. They are now the third best team on the grid.

5 (5) Valtteri Bottas | Mercedes – Specialist in pole positions, he took the one in Mexico with a lap that exceeded perfection, if that is possible. Unfortunately he was beaten by Ricciardo and only got a nice tire and helmet from Fangio as a prize.

6 (4) Charles Leclerc | Ferrari – Completing Ferrari’s strength the consistent Monegasque and Sainz combined for a good Scuderia weekend in Mexico. Only Gasly came between them and the excellent.

7 (9) Pierre Gasly | AlphaTauri – It is the seventh time he has entered the Top 6 with the AlphaTauri and the third Top 4, when there are the Ferraris and the McLaren.

8 (6) Lando Norris | McLaren – He had to deal with the penalty and the fact that the car didn’t seem to be going as strong in AHR. Lando misses the train for the fourth position of the world of pilots.

9 (8) Daniel Ricciardo | McLaren – Daniel’s start was monumental, but his braking went too far and took Bottas between his legs.