“Dolph Lundgren sent me to the hospital for 9 days”

MADRID, Nov 11 (CulturaOcio) –

Rocky is one of the most iconic roles of Sylvester Stallone, but the saga almost cost the actor his life. The interpreter has revealed that He nearly died on the set of Rocky IV released in 1985.

In the movie Rocky Balboa is the world heavyweight boxing champion when a new adversary arises from the Soviet Union: Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren). Although he initially challenges Rocky, Apollo Creed decides to confront him and receives a fatal blow in the ring. As a result, Rocky vows to avenge Apollo’s death and defend his country’s honor by fighting Drago in the USSR.

In an interview with Daily Mail, Sylvester Stallone reveals that he nearly died after Lundgren struck him in the heart in a sequence. Although at first he did not think it was serious, his heart began to swell, leading to intensive care.

“In the first round, when he knocked me down, that’s real. It struck me down and I didn’t feel it at the timebut later that night my heart started to swell. The pericardium, which is when the heart hits the chest, had been damaged, as in a car accident, when the chest hits the steering wheel. My blood pressure went up to 260. They thought I was going to end up talking to angels, “ story.

The artist had previously spoken of this incident. “Dolph Lundgren sent me to the hospital for nine days. I knew I was in trouble when some nuns showed up at the ICU, “she said.

For his part, Lundgren has also spoken of the accident. “All I did was obey orders. He was the boss. I did what he told me. We went back to Los Angeles and the producer said, ‘Hi Dolph, you have two weeks off, Sylvester is in the hospital,’ “he recalled.