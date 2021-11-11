Dollar price today November 11, peso does not win the session

Today Thursday, November 11, 2021, the dollar is trading at 20.6697 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. The peso falls 2 cents against the spot interbank dollar to stand at 20.6319 pesos, compared to the close of the Banxico. On this day the exchange rate depreciates marginally.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $ 20.6319- Sale: $ 20.6319

: Buy $ 20.6319- Sale: $ 20.6319 HSBC : Buy: $ 19.84 – Sale: $ 21.29

: Buy: $ 19.84 – Sale: $ 21.29 Banamex : Buy: $ 20.02 – Sale: $ 21.15

: Buy: $ 20.02 – Sale: $ 21.15 Bancomer: Buy: $ 20.05 – Sale: $ 20.96

Buy: $ 20.05 – Sale: $ 20.96 Banorte: Buy: $ 19.50 – Sale: $ 20.90

Buy: $ 19.50 – Sale: $ 20.90 Scotiabank: Buy: $ 18.70 – Sale: $ 21.50

Buy: $ 18.70 – Sale: $ 21.50 IXE: Buy: $ 19.50 – Sale: $ 20.90

Buy: $ 19.50 – Sale: $ 20.90 Bank of the Bajío: Buy: $ 20.00 – Sale: $ 21.20

Buy: $ 20.00 – Sale: $ 21.20 Monex: Buy: $ 20.30 – Sale: $ 21.30

Buy: $ 20.30 – Sale: $ 21.30 Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 19.60 – Sale: $ 20.58

Buy: $ 19.60 – Sale: $ 20.58 Inbursa: Buy: $ 20.10 – Sale: $ 21.10

Buy: $ 20.10 – Sale: $ 21.10 Santander: Buy: $ 19.72 – Sale: $ 21.25

Buy: $ 19.72 – Sale: $ 21.25 Exchange: Buy: $ 20.16 – Sale: $ 21.67

Buy: $ 20.16 – Sale: $ 21.67 Banregio: Buy: $ 19.10 – Sale: $ 21.20

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $ 64,858.2 with a downward trend in real time.

Dollar price in real time:

Regarding the euro, this is priced at $ 23.66 pesos, for $ 27.62 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

Although the rise in the interest rate of the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) It gave one to think that the Mexican peso would close with gains, and the behavior of the foreign exchange market also pointed in that direction; finally at the close it lost 2.48 cents. The announcement of the new monetary policy came in response to high inflation rates and constitutes the fourth consecutive rise in 2021.

