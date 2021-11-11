Disney prepares its own metaverse to compete with Facebook

It is not known if it will work, but for now he has copied the idea Disney. Bob chapek, CEO of the company, prepares a similar project. “The Walt Disney Company has a long history as a pioneer in the use of technology to enhance the entertainment experience,” he said Wednesday during the conference to present the company’s quarterly results. “Our efforts to date are simply a prologue to a time when we will be able to connect the physical and digital worlds even more closely, enabling limitless storytelling on our own. metaverse from Disney, and we look forward to creating unparalleled opportunities for consumers. experience all that Disney has to offer on our products and platforms, wherever the consumer is. “

Disney has already entered the virtual reality space with games and experiences that allow users to interact virtually with the characters and environments of the factory. The franchise of Star wars –Which belongs to the company– has given rise to numerous virtual reality experiences thanks to its relationship with ILMxLAB, Lucasfilm’s immersive entertainment studio, and for example, visitors to the Disneyland Resort will be able to access a special preview version at the end of November from the studio game “Star Wars: Tales From the Galaxy’s Edge” for Oculus Quest 2.

Chapek’s comments come as tech and entertainment companies appear to be following closely as Meta, recently rebranded from Facebook, shifts its focus to virtual and augmented reality in the metaverse. In a letter published Oct. On January 28, the Facebook founder described the metaverse as an “improved Internet”, created by multiple companies.

“The metaverse will not be developed by a single entity,” wrote Zuckerberg, who will invest $ 10 billion in the metaverse. “It will be built by creators and developers who will create new experiences and digital elements that will unlock a vastly larger creative economy than is limited by current platforms and their policies.”

For now, the metaverse seems more like a dream than a reality, but tech companies like Microsoft have already jumped into the fray with 3D avatars and other interactive features for virtual meetings. And while Chapek has not given any details about his plans for the Disney metaverse, he could bring something more forward at the “Disney. + Day” event, which will take place on November 12, with new content releases and promotional offers.

