Discounted Echo, Ring, Kindle and Fire TV devices

As in every special sale in Mexico, Amazon has put its products on sale. In El Buen Fin 2021 we can find Echo devices up to 499 pesos and Fire TV Stick from 599 pesos.

Besides this, also some of the Kindle models, the electronic book reader, and Ring, the brand specialized in security cameras, are also on offer. Here we leave you the complete list.

Discounted Echo Devices

Echo Dot fourth generation – Black / Blue / White – 799 pesos

Fourth Generation Echo Dot with Lloyds Smart Focus – Black / Blue / White – 899 pesos

Echo Dot fourth generation with watch – White – 999 pesos

Echo fourth generation – Black / White – 999 pesos

Fourth generation Echo with Lloyds smart bulb – Black / White – 1,099 pesos

Echo Dot third generation – Black – 499 pesos

Third Generation Echo Dot with Lloyds Smart Focus – Black – 599 pesos

Echo Show 8 – Black / White – 1,799 pesos

Echo Show 8 with Lloyds smart bulb – Black / White – 1,899 pesos

Discounted Fire TV Devices

Discounted Kindle Devices

Kindle Tenth Generation – 8GB – Black / White – 1,349 pesos

Kindle Paperwhite second generation – 8GB – 2,299 pesos

Kindle Oasis 10th generation 8GB – 4,149 pesos

Discounted Ring Devices

Ring Video Doorbell (2020) – Nickel / Bronze – 1,999 pesos

Ring Video Doorbell (2020) with Ring Chime – Nickel / Bronze – 2,748 pesos

Ring Video Doorbell (2020) with Echo Show 5 – Nickel / Bronze – 2,299 pesos

Ring Spotligth Cam Battery – Black / White – 3,749 pesos

Ring Spotligth Cam Battery with Echo Show 5 – Black / White – 4,049 pesos

