Didn’t have a good time! Rihanna suffered having James Corden as an assistant for a whole day

USA-. James corden You can host a show, entertain people, sing, act, dance, and drive, but you are clearly not ready to be an assistant, let alone Rihanna. The singer discovered it the hard way in the segment of the Late Late Show from James corden, Take a Break (take a break), while the comedian attended Rihanna during his show.

TO Rihanna he didn’t like it at all when Corden was featured during preparations for the Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 fashion show, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video. The driver became the artist’s personal assistant for a day, replacing her right-hand man. “Well, Carolyn has been working with me for a while, so I guess I could get her to take a little break,” the singer said.

After Carolyn gave her instructions, Corden did everything backwards. He asked everyone present to avoid eye contact with Rihanna, scolded employees and tried to reserve a table at a restaurant while insulting the host on the phone. As I walked beside RihannaIt was obvious that she could not bear his presence. “You don’t need to do that,” the singer continued.

Corden it went from bad to worse. He managed to annoy Rihanna by bringing him a simple coffee and he even stole an item of clothing. Among so many distractions, the artist still took the time to talk about the difficulties she had due to the pandemic to carry out the third edition of her show, and how inclusivity for her is not something that defines her brand, but rather “ grew up ”with her.

Apparently to Corden the fumes went up to his head for being the assistant of Rihanna, and dared to change the routines of the models on the catwalk. The conductor marked them choreographic scenes such as the robot dance or a series of slaps. When Rihanna saw the presentation, lost patience. “I really hate him,” the singer said, and proceeded to fire Corden.