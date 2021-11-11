DiCaprio becomes the leader of a cult that committed 900 murders in his next film

Leonardo DiCaprio returns to adopt a new role in the film that Scott Rosenberg is preparing. The actor will play the leader of a sect known as the Temple of the People of the Disciples of Christ in Indianapolis. A film set in 1955, a time in which this cult became really dark until its terrible outcome in 1978.

In addition to starring, the Oscar-winning performer will also serve as a producer on the film for Metro Goldwyn Maye alongside Jennifer Davisson. All thanks to your company, Appian Way.

DiCaprio will also produce the film.





Read also

Xavi Ayén

It is not the first time that the cinema narrates this event. In fact, there are several films that have reached the big screen about it, such as Guyana, the crime of the century, starring Stuart Whitman. Also the television adaptation The Guyana tragedy and has even had scenes dedicated to it in the ninth season of American horror story.

Fans of the protagonist of Once upon a time … in Hollywood They are in luck, since soon there will be several tapes in which we will see DiCaprio, starting with Roosevelt, where he will give life to the US president; Following by The Devil in the White City, giving life to one of the first serial killers on record and also in the apocalyptic comedy Don’t look up, which will also be accompanied by Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep, and which we can enjoy on Netflix from December 24.