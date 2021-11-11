Dark Lugia returns to Pokémon GO: date, time and how to get it

Dark Lugia is back in Pokémon GO. The version shadow Johto’s Legendary Pokémon returns for a limited time with Team GO Rocket, which is also back after months of long wait. But the hiatus of the team led by Giovanni comes to an end and, as you can imagine, this Psychic and Flying-type creature will be the final companion of the leader of this team of villains. We tell you how to capture it.

How to catch Dark Lugia in Pokémon GO (November 2021)

The first thing to say is that this event that includes his return coincides with the Festival of Lights. Team GO Rocket will return to Pokémon GO this Tuesday, November 9 at 12:00 (local time). From that moment on, the leaders Cliff, Sierra and Arlo will be using dark Pokémon again, while Giovanni will do the same with his fearsome Dark lugia.

To capture Dark Lugia it will be necessary, first of all, to obtain a Super Radar Rocket (We did this by beating the three leaders of Team GO Rocket in phases 15 and 16 of Misunderstood Mischief, Season of Mischief.) We explain it here below. To create the Super Radar Rocket it is necessary that we have previously manufactured a Radar Rocket with 6 mysterious components of the recruits. Now, find Giovanni with the Super Radar Rocket equipped and challenge him. If you defeat Giovanni they will have a guaranteed encounter with Dark Lugia.

Dark Lugia returns to Pokémon GO:

New Missions Misunderstood Mischief (Season of Mischief)

Phase 15 of 16:

Defeat 5 Team GO Rocket recruits: a Radar Rocket.

Defeat 3 Team GO Rocket leaders: 1 Super Radar Rocket.

Defeat Giovanni: 1 Lucky Egg.

Rewards: encounter with Absol, 40 Houndoom Mega Energy; 2 Golden Frambu Berry.

Phase 16 of 16:

Claim your reward: 2000 XP.

Claim your reward: 2000 XP.

Claim your reward: 2000 XP.

Rewards: encounter with Dusknoir, 20 Hoopa Candies, 1 Star Piece.

Sources | Leek Duck