Dani Alves could return to Barcelona in 2022

After the arrival to the bench of the Barcelona of a legend, Xavi Hernandez, on Brazil information began to circulate that Dani alves He could return to the Blaugrana team for January 2022.

Alves is free and is looking for a team to finish his football career. “I have chosen not to sign for any club for the rest of the year”The 38-year-old Brazilian said weeks ago.

Now, the Brazilian media, UOL, assures that Alves has conversations with directors of the Catalans and with Xavi, talks in which his return to Spain.

The decision that this player who left the club five years ago can return seems to be in Xavi, who does see the return of his former teammate as positive.

“Dani Alves will have a face-to-face meeting this week with senior Barcelona executives to discuss the possibility of returning to the club in January 2022. Both parties are interested in a rapprochement, but the details of a possible agreement remain to be known,” the statement read in ‘UOL’.

The full-back terminated his contract with Sao Paulo in September and he was a few days ago at the Camp Nou witnessing the match of Champions League of the Barcelona against Dynamo Kiev.